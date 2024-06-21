'Have you been to Canberra?' Peter Dutton slams nation's capital

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has thrown shade on the nation's capital yet again, suggesting the reason drugs are decriminalised in the territory is that Canberra is a boring city.
"Have you ever been to Canberra?" Mr Dutton said during a conversation about the ACT's comparatively relaxed laws by radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O on Kiis FM Sydney.
"I understand, you gotta be munted!" Sandilands quipped.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr hit back, pointing out that 5.8 million people visited Canberra last year.
"Our tourism industry continues to grow with more businesses employing more people," Mr Barr said.
"Comments like these indicate how out of touch Mr Dutton is and why his party did not win a single House of Representatives or Senate seat in Canberra at the last election."
Sandilands had introduced the topic by complaining about street prices for cocaine in Sydney, saying "we're paying the most per gram than pretty much anyone", while the ACT had decriminalised possession.
Mr Dutton, who served as a Queensland police officer for more than a decade before entering politics, made an awkward cost-of-living joke in reply.
"Well, I reckon people are gonna start tightening their belts and if you, surely if you can't afford to pay your power bill, maybe you can cut back on coke consumption at the same time," he said.
"It's a bad choice for anyone to choose illicit substances. That's the important message."
The shock jock chimed in: "I noticed that in Canberra, there, I think you're allowed some cocaine - you're allowed a little saddy [one gram bag] or something?"
Mr Dutton replied: "I think they've legalised everything down there."
It was Sandilands' push for decriminalisation to be extended across the nation that prompted Mr Dutton's Canberra take-down.
"Why have you politicians legalised all the fun stuff only for Canberra and the rest of us, we're getting locked up overnight if you've a little bag?" the shock jock said.
"Will this become Australia wide, will we be able to go into a Chemist Warehouse and get a couple of baggies?"
Changes passed last year mean cautions, small fines and diversion programs are handed out in place of prison sentences for possession of small amounts of some drugs in the ACT.
People caught with small quantities of some illicit drugs in the territory do not receive a criminal penalty, but the substances are still illegal and can be confiscated by police.
Substances like cocaine, ecstasy, amphetamine and ice are covered by the new laws, which are focused on harm minimisation and treat drug use as a health issue, with the aim of reducing stigma and encouraging support-seeking.
Drug counselling and other treatment services are offered to people referred to the diversion program.
