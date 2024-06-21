We are uniquely placed to benefit from nuclear. We can't shy away from debate

There's no disputing the Dutton proposal to explore nuclear energy in Australia is a bold move bringing much uncertainty with it and igniting debate from all corners of society and politics.
One thing is certain, the time for open discussion is now and we must seize it responsibly.
Nuclear, as this week has adequately demonstrated, remains a contentious topic.
But the current heavy debate is a positive step towards the robust conversations that need to happen in order to obtain the social licence necessary for any such vast public program.
Obtaining social licence requires a multitude of voices, and for everyone to feel heard.
All clean energy sources have their relative strengths and limitations.
Accepting this as a starting point moves us into more fruitful pastures of working out the right mix to move us towards the shared goal of net zero and sustainable energy to meet our growing needs.
Amidst the ongoing global energy transition, the question of whether a nuclear energy future is in the best interest of Australians demands careful analysis and examination.
But simply ignoring the potential of nuclear energy is incompatible with protecting Australia's sovereign interest and the need for energy security.
Casting back to 2006 in the UK, then-prime minister Tony Blair set in motion, plans to reinvigorate UK nuclear power - a move divisive even within his own Labour cabinet.
Fast-forward to now and nuclear power has played a crucial role in decarbonising the electricity sector.
Since then UK investment in nuclear has grown steadily, with a road map to deliver 24 gigawatts of nuclear power to the UK grid by 2050, and a competitive process to select a small-modular Reactor (SMR) for a state-backed build and commissioning project.
The commitment to civil nuclear power in the UK has, by virtue of passage through successive governments, become bipartisan journey demonstrating a shared commitment to the country's energy future.
Australia, too, must consider its own energy future in the context of global decarbonisation efforts. With its abundant uranium resources, Australia is uniquely positioned to benefit from nuclear power as a source of clean energy.
By embracing nuclear technology, Australia can decrease its reliance on fossil fuels and make significant strides towards achieving net zero by 2050.
Achieving net zero will require further low-carbon electricity production, and - given that that electricity currently represents only 20 per cent of global energy consumed - electricity must replace fossil fuels as much as possible, given the significant CO2 emissions of these.
Even with energy consumption efficiencies of 25-30 per cent, it will be necessary to triple the volume of electricity produced in the world, including Australia, as we move to net zero.
This, alongside energy security issues, is the key driver for increased and new civil nuclear power programs in many countries, including almost all of the G20 countries.
Few, if any, of these countries see nuclear energy as a standalone option, but rather as part of an energy mix, with renewables the other critical pillar of the global energy transition.
Nuclear technology offers unique advantages for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while ensuring grid stability; however, any decision must prioritise factors such as safety, waste management, economic considerations, and public opinion.
Waste is a top issue. This discussion can start from a point of national understanding that Australia already handles nuclear waste on a daily basis, primarily from medical and other industrial uses.
From this point, we can talk about the extensive and successful global research efforts to store this waste as safely as possible.
Today, this is more a social-acceptance than an engineering problem.
Investment in research and development will be essential for building expertise within Australia's scientific community while informing policy decisions based on empirical evidence.
Building a workforce to support nuclear remains a challenge in countries with far-longer established nuclear programs. It is rightly identified as a challenge for any theoretical Australian nuclear program.
But it is also an opportunity to upskill many, and create transferable skills that will feed into many other sectors.
Australia's cross-party ambitions to greatly reinvigorate its high-value manufacturing sector, and make greater sovereign use of its resources, will draw on many of the same skillsets as a nuclear program.
By actively engaging with these aspects, Australia can make an active choice rooted firmly within its own interests while contributing meaningfully towards global efforts toward achieving net zero by 2050.
Whatever your position, it's clear that any public conversation around the pros and cons of nuclear needs to start with building literacy around a range of topics.
This is not about avoiding difficult topics, but instead grasping them - dismantling misunderstandings, and understand what real challenges remain.
