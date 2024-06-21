Public Service Commission hit by scathing audit

After a full day in court, we're still waiting to find out what's happening with the CIT corruption inquiry report. Lucy Bladen was in court covering an injunction application, which the ACT's Chief Justice is expected to rule on next week.
Today's news also includes a scathing report from the national audit office into the Public Service Commission. It found the commission did not have adequate systems in place to evaluate how well agencies were complying with the APS code of conduct. Brittney Levinson has all the details there.
Jasper Lindell has learned the ACT budget will include measures to allow more first home buyers in Canberra to qualify for a stamp duty exemption, saving them about $34,000.
We've also had several of our columnists and experts take a good look at the Peter Dutton's plans for nuclear power in Australia. Jack Waterford explains why Dutton could well come out on top in a nuclear power election battle, while Freyja Peters and Michael Preuss argue Australia is uniquely placed to benefit from nuclear power and should not shy away from the debate. Ebony Bennett is staunchly against it.
On a lighter note, Amy Martin asks what a sandwich and a note from Bob Hawke have in common? Quite a bit, it turns out, in her report on a new exhibition at the National Museum which shows us that sometimes, simple objects can tell us some amazing stories.
The bureau is expecting we'll have a morning frost today, with the temperature dropping to 3.8 degrees before rising to 13 in the afternoon.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.