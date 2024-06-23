The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT to fund inpatient paediatric beds, new critical care team

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
June 24 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT is set to fund inpatient beds and establish a new critical care team at Canberra Hospital in an effort to expand the territory's paediatric services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.