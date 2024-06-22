'He's handled it better than I would': Ricky labels Raider's Origin treatment 'disgraceful'

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has blasted the NSW Blues treatment of star second-rower as disgraceful following his omission from State of Origin.
Stuart said if the Blues wanted passion and loyalty on the game's biggest stage then they had to show it in kind.
He said Young's lack of minutes meant he'd either been incorrectly selected or had been treated unfairly.
But it does mean the Green Machine will have Young on their left edge when they look to bounce back against the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown on Sunday.
Stuart said Young's non-selection flew in the face of the Blues wanting passion and loyalty.
Queensland famously "pick and stick" throughout Origin history and a win at the MCG on Wednesday will wrap up a threepeat of series wins for the Maroons.
In contrast, the Blues have relatively had a revolving door at the selection table.
Young played just 23 minutes off the bench in game one - despite having been picked to cover centre if needed.
NSW centre Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i was sent off for knocking out Maroons fullback Reece Walsh in the seventh minute, but NSW coach Michael Maguire didn't bring Young on until the second half.
It was Young's third Origin appearance, having played the opening two games last year as well - getting 30 and 62 minutes in them.
Stuart was full of praise for Young when asked how he'd handled his omission.
"Great. He's a true professional and he's handled it a lot better than I would, I can assure of that," Stuart said.
"I personally think the way he's been treated in Origin has been disgraceful.
"They're looking for loyalty and passion for the jumper - well you've got to give a little bit too.
"The amount of game-time he's played in both series and then finds himself out - it was either a wrong selection or they haven't done the right thing by the kid.
"I was disappointed for Hudson. He won't say that, but you've got to show a little bit of loyalty and passion if you want to get it."
Stuart was expecting Young's usual passion for the lime-green jersey when he runs out against the Tigers.
The 26-year-old has emerged as a match-winner for the Green Machine, with the ability to score a try from anywhere.
It launched him onto the Origin arena last season and got him into an extended Australian squad as well.
He's become a mainstay of a young Canberra left-edge - alongside five-eighth Ethan Strange, centre Sebastian Kris and winger Xavier Savage - that has the potential to become one of the most dangerous in the NRL.
"That's never to be questioned. You see his commitment and his standards, his drive each week," Stuart said of Young.
"He's competitiveness sometimes gets him a bad name for how hard he fights for every little scrap that he's in.
"I love having him here as a player that I'm coaching and we're the fortunate ones to have him this weekend."
More to come.
NRL ROUND 16
Sunday: Wests Tigers v Canberra Raiders at Campbelltown, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Zac Woolford, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Adrian Trevilyan, 20. Hohepa Puru, 21. Simi Sasagi, 22. Adam Cook.
Tigers squad: 1. Jahream Bula, 2. Solomona Faataape 3. Brent Naden, 4. Justin Olam, 5. Charlie Staines, 6. Lachlan Galvin, 7. Aidan Sezer, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Fonua Pole, 11. Reuben Porter, 12. Samuela Fainu, 13. Justin Matamua. Interchange: 14. Tallyn Da Silva, 15. Sione Fainu, 16. Alex Seyfarth, 17. Kit Laulilii. Reserves: 18. Heath Mason, 19. Luke Laulilii, 20. Adam Doueihi, 21. Tony Sukkar, 22. Jordan Miller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.