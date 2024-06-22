Man injured as car driven by banana costume-wearing hoon spits a wheel

A man was injured on Friday night when a car flung a wheel off during a burnout in Beard, generating a police hunt for the driver involved.
Police are seeking to identify the Ford Falcon driver who they say was wearing a banana costume and a balaclava during the incident.
A number of people witnessed the incident around 9.10pm.
Police were called to Copper Crescent in the industrial area of Beard after reports a man had been injured.
Paramedics attended a short time later and treated the injured 21-year-old bystander before he was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Ford Falcon sedan involved in the burnout incident had been spray-painted with graffiti and abandoned at the scene.
Police would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have mobile phone footage of the incident, and who has not already spoken to police.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Please quote reference number 7780372. Information can be provided anonymously.
