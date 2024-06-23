Dutton nuclear plan would 'slam the brakes on renewables': Plibersek

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek says Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's energy plan would "put us on the slow lane when it comes to renewables".
"He's saying to Australians ... We're going to slam the brakes on renewables, we're going to move to nuclear instead," Ms Plibersek told Sky News this morning.
"And they've done it without a costing ... It's just mad."
Opposition climate change and energy spokesman Ted O'Brien told ABC Insiders this morning that while "we support the continuation of rolling out renewables", they would play a lesser role if the Coalition were elected.
"We're different from the government, the government believes the aim of the game is to maximise the amount of renewables on the grid," Mr O'Brien said.
"They want the maximum amount. We want the optimum amount."
He rejected the government's target of reaching 82 per cent renewables on Australia's energy grid by 2030 as unrealistic, but would not say what the level should be.
"You will see a balanced mix," Mr O'Brien said.
Ms Plibersek, who has approved more than 50 renewable energy projects as minister, said Australia was "well set up for renewables".
"We've got the room, we've got the resources, we've got the critical minerals we need for battery manufacturing," she said.
"We're investing in green hydrogen. We can be a renewable energy superpower."
Last month's federal budget allocated $22.7 billion to be spent over a decade in the government's Future Made in Australia plan to boost renewable energy projects.
Ms Plibersek said while investment in grid firming and transmission lines was needed "to make sure that the energy gets into people's homes and businesses effectively", it was "a bit far fetched to say that renewables are yet to be proven".
"Tasmania is pretty much 100 per cent renewables with its hydro electricity. We've got South Australia that gets into very high rates of renewables on some days," she said.
"Australians have worked out that solar is a good investment - more than three million Australian homeowners have put solar on their own roofs."
The ACT has 100 per cent net renewable energy, although this is partially achieved using offsets.
An analysis by the Smart Energy Council estimates the cost of building seven reactors under Mr Dutton's proposal could be up to $600 billion and "at best" deliver just 3.7 per cent of Australia's energy mix in 2050.
Using data from the CSIRO's latest GenCost report and the Australian Energy Market Operator's Integrated System Plan, the Smart Energy Council estimated the cost to taxpayers to be at least $116 billion.
Mr O'Brien said the CSIRO data, which Mr Dutton has repeatedly rejected, assumed nuclear plants had a much shorter life span than they would in reality.
He also revealed the Coalition would consider putting multiple reactors on each of the seven sites earmarked for nuclear plants, saying: "That's how to get costs down."
According to the latest report comparing the costs of energy sources by international financial services firm Lazard, renewable energy sources are much cheaper than nuclear energy.
Ms Plibersek said: "If Peter Dutton doesn't agree with the costs that are out there, he should provide his own costs."
Mr O'Brien said that, under a Coalition government, an independent Nuclear Energy Coordinating Authority would make recommendations on where to build reactors, with the minister to make a final decision based on a feasibility report by the authority.
This would include consideration of "what's in the community interest", including "economic, social and environmental issues", he said.
But the Coalition would not simply halt a nuclear power plant if there was local community opposition.
