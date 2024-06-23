Two women almost abducted by man while exercising in Canberra suburb

Two women exercising in a Canberra suburb were allegedly grabbed by a man in separate abduction attempts, police say.
Both women were walking in the greenbelt next to Athlon Drive in Mawson when they were attacked.
The first woman was walking her dog northbound on a track when a man allegedly attempted to grab her before walking away about 2.45pm on June 22.
Police say the man walked south on the path before turning around following the woman a short time later.
At 3.10pm the same day, a second woman was running south along the same track in Mawson when a man walking the opposite way allegedly attacked her.
Police say the man grabbed the woman and attempted to pick her up and carry her away. After a "short scuffle", police say the man allegedly dropped the woman and fled the scene on foot.
Police believe both incidents involve the same offender.
ACT Policing has released an image of a man they wish to speak to.
The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 170cm (5'7") tall, with dark hair. Police say he was wearing a black puffer jacket, black shoes, and a black beanie at the time of the incident.
The attack comes as women speak out about not feeling safe while exercising in Canberra's streets.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or any residents from the surrounding area who may have CCTV footage of the incident who have not yet spoken to police.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7780862. Information can be provided anonymously.
