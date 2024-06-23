Catalans leading race to sign star Raider

English Super League club Catalans Dragons is leading the race to land Nick Cotric, the Canberra Raiders winger expected to make a decision on his future early this week.
Cotric was still weighing up his options on Sunday after reports emerged from England the 25-year-old was set to join the Dragons.
Catalans have offered him a three-year deal, which would take him through until the end of 2027.
His Raiders contract runs out at the end of this season, with the Green Machine having offered a two-year extension to the outside back.
But negotiations stalled and the offer was taken off the table, the Raiders intending to resume negotiations at a later date.
They've got a plethora of young, talented outside backs, including Xavier Savage, Albert Hopoate and Michael Asomua.
The Raiders have also moved to bring in the next generation of young guns, with the signings of Ethan Sanders, Myles Martin and Savelio Tamale officially announced on Thursday.
Tamale is a centre, currently plying his trade with St George Illawarra in NSW Cup.
The Raiders were also in the process of finalising England second-rower Matty Nicholson on a three-year deal after agreeing a transfer fee with Warrington.
Cotric will play his 149th NRL game on Sunday - against the Wests Tigers at Campbelltown.
He played two Tests for Australia and one State of Origin for NSW - all in 2019.
But a move to the Canterbury Bulldogs has stalled his career somewhat.
He started the year in the Raiders' NRL side before dropping back to NSW Cup, but has been back in the NRL since round nine - scoring three tries so far this season.
Cotric is the second Raider in a matter of days to have been linked with a move to the French club, Canberra captain Elliott Whitehead also in talks with them.
Similarly to Cotric, Whitehead has also yet to make up his mind about 2025 with several other Super League clubs, including Hull FC, also interested in the former England international.
Whitehead also has the option of joining the Raiders' coaching ranks at the end of the season if he decides to retire.
He is yet to decide whether he'll play on next year or hang up the boots.
More to come ...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.