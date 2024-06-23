The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Not a tough football team': Ricky slams Raiders in woeful Tigers loss

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 23 2024 - 7:17pm, first published 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not a tough team. Ricky Stuart was brutal in his assessment of the Canberra Raiders after the Wests Tigers thrashed them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.