Winter chill fails to dampen Canberra housing market

End-of-financial-year momentum kept Canberra's auction market warm this weekend with a flood of properties selling, and investors returning after a long hiatus.
Luton Properties Manuka's Miriana Cavic sold the distinctive house at 23 Brennan Street, Hackett, on Saturday for $2.2 million, which she said was a great price for a dual-occupancy property.
The striking four-bedroom house was designed by renowned local architect Tony Trobe of TT Architecture.
The Tuggeranong precinct proved particularly popular as first home buyers muscled in on quality properties while investors snapped up well-located townhouses in the area.
McIntyre Property's Scott Isaacs sold the well-maintained three-bedroom townhouse at 31/158 Starke Street, Holt, under the hammer for $580,000.
Isaacs said there were three bidders for the well-appointed property, which was occupied by the vendor.
The property is close to the local Kippax Shopping precinct and features a spacious open floor plan.
Holt has emerged as one of Canberra's fastest growing suburbs in terms of price, with units recording an impressive 28.2 per cent increase over the past year to reach a median price of $707,000.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Luton Properties Tuggeranong's team Rahi Jalou and Nader Ranjbar sold the stylish four-bedroom house at 17 Kondelea Way, Denman Prospect, for $1.395 million.
Built by Rawson Homes, the versatile house is in a premier location that has a median house price of $1.46 million and an average auction clearance rate of 58 per cent.
In Calwell, Blackshaw Manuka's Christine Bassingthwaighte sold the beautifully presented three bedroom house at 47 Outtrim Avenue to a first home buyer for $785,000.
Set on a 792-square-metre block, the charming house provides well-proportioned accommodation and includes a large outdoor entertainment area with barbecue and pizza oven.
Calwell is regarded as Tuggeranong's most popular suburb, particularly with first-home buyers, with a median house price of $802,500, an increase of 1 per cent over the past year.
Bassingthwaighte also sold the four-bedroom house at 4 Withers Place, Weston, for an undisclosed price after attracting two bidders to the auction.
The property has mountain views, charming wooden flooring throughout, and an updated kitchen and bathroom.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 107 Jackie Howe Crescent, Macarthur, was passed in at auction by Luton Properties Tuggeranong's Michael Martin, and is now on the market for $1.029 million.
During the week, Ray White's Alec Brown sold the two-bedroom townhouse at 65 Maclachlan Street, Holder, for $615,000.
