University investment shake-up

In education news, Sarah Landsdown writes that the Australian National University will review its socially responsible investment policy. On top of that, the university will also craft new policies in response to "offensive" stickers on its campus.
Ever been curious what goes on behind the scenes at Canberra Hospital? Peter Brewer gives an exclusive look at the hospital's mortuary, where "important and necessary work" is carried out by steadfast professionals.
The supermarket giants are about to feel the cost-of-living crisis, as Dana Daniel reports. Coles, Woolworths, and several others will face huge fines as part of new legislation.
There may be some frost and fog this morning as the day starts off at minus 2 degrees. Later on, expect partly cloudy conditions and light winds as the weather reaches a top of 12 degrees.
Jason Tulio, producer
