Brumbies coach emerges as shock candidate for most hated rival

Former ACT Brumbies coach Dan McKellar has emerged as a NSW coaching contender after his shock split from English club Leicester on the weekend.
In a move that would overall be a boost for Australian rugby, but at the same time considered blasphemy for an ex-Brumbies mentor, McKellar is now considered the front-runner for the vacant Waratahs job.
The rumour mill went into overdrive on Sunday when news emerged McKellar had been axed after just one season in charge at Leicester. Michael Cheika has been earmarked as a potential replacement.
That would be ironic given McKellar is now firmly in the frame to join the Waratahs, who are still searching for their next coach after Darren Coleman's deal was not renewed at the end of the Super Rugby season.
McKellar had built a strong Brumbies and Australian flavour at the Tigers. Scrum coach Dan Palmer made the move with McKellar, while Peter Hewat was set to join him for his second season in charge.
But now McKellar is on the move and it's unclear what will happen with Palmer and Hewat, Australian rugby could be the major beneficiary.
McKellar was considered a future Wallabies coach and left the Brumbies to be an assistant under Dave Rennie. But when Rennie was sacked at the start of 2023, McKellar opted to make his move as well and left when Rugby Australia appointed Eddie Jones as head coach.
Jones' tenure was a disaster, and the collateral damage to Australia was losing the likes of McKellar and Palmer from the Wallabies and Super Rugby system.
And while it won't sit well with the Brumbies' faithful given the hatred for the Waratahs, having McKellar back in Super Rugby would be a major boost for all.
Rugby Australia now owns the Waratahs, and is taking charge of the coach search. They were still weighing up coach options and while Scott Wisemantle's name has bobbed up, McKellar's newfound availability will force a major rethink in planning.
McKellar, the 47-year-old who left his job as forwards coach with the Wallabies before last year's World Cup to take over from current England boss Steve Borthwick at Leicester, paid the price for a poor first season with the Tigers.
The record 11-time English Premiership champions had an unconvincing campaign under former Brumbies coach McKellar, finishing eighth - 11 points adrift of the play-offs.
Still, McKellar's departure - described by Leicester as "mutually agreed" - came as a surprise, such is his glowing reputation. He had been tipped as Eddie Jones's Wallabies successor at one point.
"Leicester Tigers can confirm the departure of Dan McKellar from his role as Head Coach with immediate effect," a club statement read on Saturday.
"The decision has been mutually agreed following extensive discussions regarding the club's future direction.
"McKellar joined Tigers in July 2023 from the Wallabies - where he was Assistant Coach for the Australian national side - and oversaw 30 games at Tigers, in all competitions, during the 23/24 campaign.
"The club has commenced the process for finding a new Head Coach to lead the men's programme into the 24/25 season. Pre-season training for the men's players not on international duty commences on July 1 at Oval Park.
"We thank Dan for his contribution to Leicester Tigers and wish him, (wife) Carla, (and children) Amelie and Maya well for the future."
A report in British newspaper the Daily Telegraph said the Leicester board and senior players had not bought into McKellar's vision for the club.
Cheika, the 57-year-old former Wallabies coach who led Australia to the 2015 World Cup final, has been reported to be one of the leading candidates to replace McKellar.
He has not been involved in rugby since leaving his role as Argentina coach following the 2023 World Cup.
Cheika, who took the Pumas to the semi-finals at the tournament in France, has had success at club level in Europe - with Leinster and Stade Francais - and back home with the NSW Waratahs.
Australian Associated Press
