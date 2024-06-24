Man allegedly damaged home and threatened ex in 'verbal altercation'

A man allegedly threatened their ex partner and destroyed property at a home in Calwell.
Police allege the man had a "verbal altercation" with his ex-partner on the morning of Sunday, 16 June.
During this incident, the Symonston man allegedly also damaged property at the home.
Police say that after leaving the property, the man sent his ex-partner a threatening text message.
The man was later found in Karabar, NSW, as part of Operation Pemberton which targets high-risk domestic and family violence offenders.
The 36-year-old was located and arrested by NSW Police about 4.30pm on Friday, 21 June, and appeared before Queanbeyan Local Court on Saturday, 22 June where his extradition to the ACT was granted.
He was set to face ACT Magistrates Court on June 24 charged with burglary, aggravated destroy/damage property, use carriage service to menace/harass, and warrant offences.
ACT police said this is the third successful extradition of Operation Pemberton since it commenced operations in April, 2024.
Police said they take all reports of family violence seriously, and continue to investigate all forms of offending to ensure victims and the community are kept safe and offenders are held accountable.
If you are a victim of family violence or believe someone you know is the victim of family violence, you can contact police on 131 444 or Triple Zero (000) in an emergency, or attend any police station.
