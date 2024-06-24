The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Former NSW treasurer to lead climate authority

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated June 24 2024 - 1:06pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former NSW treasurer Matt Kean has been picked to lead the federal advisory body on climate change.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.