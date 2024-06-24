Former NSW treasurer to lead climate authority

Former NSW treasurer Matt Kean has been picked to lead the federal advisory body on climate change.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday that his government would appoint the former Liberal state MP to lead the Climate Change Authority.
The authority is an independent body which advises the federal government on climate change policy.
"We are proud to appoint Mr Kean today for this important role and as part of the expert team that will deliver these benefits for our economy," Mr Albanese said.
Mr Kean, who retired from politics earlier this month, will take over from current chair Grant King.
Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said that Mr Kean's economic expertise meant he understood that "good climate and energy policy is good economic policy".
"I thank Grant King for his leadership of the Climate Change Authority, which has seen the Authority restored to its proper role in supporting the Government's responsible climate goals," Mr Bowen said.
"Matt Kean's time in public office was marked by reform and the ability to bring people from across the political spectrum with him for the good of the community."
