Times Past: July 11, 1984

On this day in 1984, a cleaners' strike pressured some government schools in Canberra to send students home as they feared for the students health. Hawker College decided to close and students walked out of Stirling College in protest the day before. Several high schools including Melba, Campbell and Canberra High School were closed as well.
A spokesman for the ACT Schools Authority stated that more than 25 schools in total were affected and were being inspected to evaluate the health risk of students continuing their studies in the midst of a cleaners strike. It was then up to the school principals to decide if the conditions warranted a school closure.
Alec Percival, the Capital Territory Health Commission's acting chief health inspector, said that the condition differed between schools but there was clear fouling in toilets but the cold weather conditions meant that litter in playgrounds were not considered an immediate health hazard. He said "if the school can cope with the reduced number of toilets, that's fine. If they can't and there is obvious queuing, then it's a problem".
A meeting of cleaners resulted in the strike being continued for an indefinite period of time. Staffing proposals had been put forth to the Department of Administrative Services.
Joan Corbett, the general secretary of the ACT Teachers' Federation said that the federation support the union's position on improved working conditions for its members. She continued "unfortunately, this dispute will cause further closure of school services in the next few days. If the relevant ministers refuse to negotiate an acceptable resolution, then educational services for many ACT students will simply be discontinued".
On a related note, a spokesman for the ACT Schools Authority said the day before that the asbestos at Holder High School was nearly all removed. He said "a modified program will be offered and limited canteen facilities will be available. The decision was made by the school board, which was in possession of all the pertinent facts".
