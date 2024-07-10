The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 11, 1984

July 11 2024 - 5:30am
On this day in 1984, a cleaners' strike pressured some government schools in Canberra to send students home as they feared for the students health. Hawker College decided to close and students walked out of Stirling College in protest the day before. Several high schools including Melba, Campbell and Canberra High School were closed as well.

