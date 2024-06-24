Sunny Homes is an award-winning local, family-owned building company, that has has earned its place as one of the most trusted names in the home building industry in Canberra.
Under the trusted leadership of company founder and director Sunny Malhotra, the team at Sunny Homes take great pride in delivering dream homes that bring smiles to the faces of happy families.
"At Sunny Homes, we strive for excellence in every project we undertake," Sunny said. "With a dedicated team of professionals, we guide and support our clients through their home-building journey, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience from start to finish."
Sunny Homes' dedication to excellence has been recognised with multiple awards from different industry organisations like HIA & MBA for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. A few of their achievements include:
"We have developed a keen understanding of what our customers are looking for in their dream home," Sunny said.
"This insight allows us to consistently deliver exceptional homes that exceed expectations and reflect the unique desires of each client.
"We strive to offer personal, one-on-one service to all our clients and pay attention to your needs when it comes to building your dream home. We encompass family values in all our craftsmanship and provide top service in every build."
Sunny also believes in giving back to the community and this year has participated in his fourth CEO Sleepout.
"The importance of having a home is a sentiment close to my heart," he said.
"I know I am fortunate to be in the position I am and this is another way I can make this a reality for others.
"My mantra is 'No one can help all, but all can help one'."
Sunny Homes is also an official sponsor or the ACT Brumbies and Cricket ACT as well as active supporter of many local community and sporting organisations.
Sunny Homes has current display homes at two locations:
For more information call 0493 030 306, email sales@sunnyhomes.com.au, or visit www.sunnyhomes.com.au.
Conveyancing can be quite stressful so let our experienced team guide you through the process.- Richard Baker, Principal Lawyer, BDN Lawyers
BDN Lawyers recognise that for most people buying or selling their home is one of the most significant financial and emotional commitments they will experience during their lifetimes.
At BDN, each conveyancing transaction is managed by a lawyer supported by a skilled and professional conveyancing team.
Buying and selling a house is complex and involves far more than simply filling out forms and lodging documents. And where there's complexity, there can also be the risk of costly errors.
BDN recommend the contract be reviewed by a qualified lawyer prior to you attending an auction or signing to purchase a property.
"We also recommend that your building contract or house and land contract be also reviewed by a qualified lawyer before signing," BDN Principal Lawyer Richard Baker said.
"Only a property lawyer is qualified to give you advice on conveyancing laws and your specific contract and negotiate on your behalf to help you modify or amend the contract in any way.
"You may have the best real estate agent who understands the ins and outs of the property market, but they simply aren't qualified to give you any advice on property law."
BDN have the expertise and experience to guide you through the transaction and make sure that your interests are protected.
Many conveyances will have special conditions or legal issues that arise from your property.
Your lawyer can help you manage these. They are also able to recognise where clauses might not be drafted in your favour, or things that aren't standard practice.
Without that expertise, you could find yourself in a difficult position.
Your lawyer will:
BDN use an online platform called PEXA which provides a streamlined and collaborative property exchange process aimed at creating less paperwork, process times and margin for error.
"Your solicitor will still need to make sure that all the clauses on the sale contract are fulfilled and ensure that the transfer of land and mortgage is executed correctly and electronically registered with the land and title registry office for the relevant state or territory," Richard said.
If you are selling or buying a home interstate, the process becomes even more complicated as the requirements for settlement will be different in different states.
So, if you are selling across the border, it definitely pays to have a property lawyer who understands the legislation on both sides!
Only a lawyer can ensure that the contract is legal under applicable conveyancing laws, correct according to the terms you have agreed with the other party and fair and equitable to you as well.
