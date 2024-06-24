Don't feel sorry for the victims of this road revenue-raiser

I have no problem with nuclear energy being thoroughly examined by the various experts in the field for potential use in the future. That is clearly appropriate but that does not give a bunch of politicians the right to pretend they already have that expertise to seek approval at this point in time to introduce nuclear power forthwith. There will be voters who are distracted by Dutton's subterfuge and who will now focus on the nuclear power proposition and totally lose focus on the real issue of the performance of the Albanese government since the last election. This, of course, is what Dutton wants.