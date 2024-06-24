Don't feel sorry for the victims of this road revenue-raiser

On a first reading, the revelation of $1m per month revenue from mobile phone detection camera being raised ("A $1m per month camera", June 23) would cause an outrage and cynicism, that poor long-suffering Canberrans are yet again being subject to a shameless government revenue raising exercise.
But hang on a minute. I think most would agree that the outrage should be directed to the infringements being served on those long-suffering Canberrans who inadvertently and innocently exceed the unnecessary 40kmh speed limit in the city precincts by only a couple of kilometres.
Irresponsible, intentional and dangerous mobile phone usage on the road deserves the full force of the law and if that means $1m a month, then so be it.
Your article "Ceasefire's fate rests on two men" (June 22) gives a reasonable explanation of Netanyahu' s and Sinwar's positions and considerations.
However, the claim Netanyahu is prosecuting the war slowly for political purposes is probably unfair. Israel has been moving slowly because of the need to evacuate civilians from each area before attacking Hamas there, especially in the case of Rafah, where a separate humanitarian zone had to be set up and up to 1 million people relocated.
Most Israelis agree that the Hamas military and political capacity need to be destroyed, considering its leaders have promised to repeat October 7 again and again. And therein lies the great conundrum of the ceasefire proposals. Most leaders, including Australia's, are adamant that Hamas can have no future role in Gaza.
However, none of the ceasefire proposals have provisions to achieve this.
I see that Dick Smith is running pro-nuclear power ads in the paper, using a photo of Bob Hawke (who flogged off Qantas and the Commonwealth Bank) quoting his (Hawke's) support for nuclear power. Smith ostensibly believes that many of Labor's true believers will be swayed to support it knowing that their idol Hawke supported it. The scary thing is that he's very probably right.
For consistency, I trust the millions who were duped by Peter Dutton's "if you don't know, vote no" in last year's Voice referendum will stay true to form on his nuclear fantasy. We don't know the cost, we don't know if the sites will be approved, we don't have a clue when they'd be built and operational, we don't know how the dangerous waste will be managed, and we don't know if they'd actually get support for this costly pipe dream in what's likely to be a hostile Senate.
So, in summary, can all those "no" voters dust off their "if you don't know, vote no" T-shirts. You will soon get another opportunity to proudly wear them again!
Did anyone see the interviews with Ted O'Brien MP by Sarah Ferguson (ABC, 7.30) and David Speers (Insiders)? Mr O'Brien, very rudely, tried to talk over the top of the two interviewers for the duration of the interviews in his attempt to justify Dutton's attempt to introduce nuclear power to meet our energy requirements.
The call for nuclear power by Dutton is obviously a curveball by Dutton to distract voters from real issues relevant to the electoral cycle and to make the election a referendum on nuclear power.
I have no problem with nuclear energy being thoroughly examined by the various experts in the field for potential use in the future. That is clearly appropriate but that does not give a bunch of politicians the right to pretend they already have that expertise to seek approval at this point in time to introduce nuclear power forthwith. There will be voters who are distracted by Dutton's subterfuge and who will now focus on the nuclear power proposition and totally lose focus on the real issue of the performance of the Albanese government since the last election. This, of course, is what Dutton wants.
The nuclear policy announced by Peter Dutton very carefully proposes nuclear reactors in every state except Tasmania - but curiously, not in the ACT or Northern Territory, two jurisdictions that can be overridden by the Commonwealth.
Is it covert LNP policy to override the ACT's legislation, to install the "reactor on the Molonglo"?
As expected, the ACT government has used its Inquiry into Literacy and Numeracy in government schools to guide its pre-election budget ("Schools basic skills boost" June 21). The Canberra Times' reporting and opinion pieces on literacy teaching over roughly the past year have promoted this agenda. However, rather than providing your readers with insights into the range of submissions and perspectives brought to the inquiry, the paper has uncritically and consistently retailed the reductive and false dichotomy between "phonics" and supposed "whole word" approaches.
Regurgitating the same horror stories about individual reading failures, you have never probed the statistics behind NAPLAN data and never examined the research on the limitations and failures of so-called "evidence-based" teaching and the "science of reading" - both highly selective in their focus. You have never considered who stands to benefit most from teachers being de-professionalised by the teaching scripts in the expensive, one-size-fits-all literacy and teacher training packages being marketed to panicked school principals and now supported by extra funding.
Does the paper's one-sided coverage stem from laziness, an inability to understand the complex underlying issues or capture by aggressive, well-resourced marketers? Whatever the answer, your simplistic promotion of the destructive literacy wars has not deepened anyone's understanding of what is involved in assisting students to become competent and discerning readers, much less how to address the barriers to achieving this important goal.
The little stickers on supermarket apples are not recyclable ("Toxic truth behind plastic fruit stickers", June 23), and are an environmental pollutant. Governments of New Zealand and France have banned them, and here South Australia is at the forefront with a ban projected to come into force in September.
Every year the world spends around $2.5 trillion on armaments. This is money diverted to making weapons, the production of which entails a large carbon footprint. When the weapons are used to destroy infrastructure, as currently in Ukraine, a further carbon cost is entailed. The World Bank estimates the cost of rebuilding Ukraine's shattered cities at around $480 billion so far. The rebuilding will cost not just money, but resources, the manufacture and use of which entails a further carbon footprint.
So think about this when next you visit a supermarket, and choose an apple with no plastic sticker. Every little bit helps.
Addressing Australian Defence Force recruitment, Daniel Griffin ("Why Gen Z turns away from the ADF", June 22) asks: "After five generations of take from Australia's modern military, why should the ADF expect to without question receive a sixth?" He raises a number of issues, but one is missing; the ADF has no code of ethics.
The military has been under the spell of an insidious malaise with respect to ethics for decades. Why? Because complacency is easy; it requires neither self-discipline nor courage. Both these qualities are needed, however, if someone is to stand up for what is right and not be cowered by a pervasive culture.
What is to be gained by the ADF embracing a code of ethics? In a word, the benefit is trust. There is no profession in which trust is more important, than the profession of arms.
Daniel Griffin ("Why Gen Z turns away from ADF", Forum, June 22) is to be commended on an insightful article on why young Australians are no longer interested in joining the defence force. Daniel claims the young "require a link, even if it is tested at times, to the people which they call for service from" and expects the military to act in a way that reflects our nation's values.
Being called upon to go to war is currently performed by a single politician - the prime minister - and not the nation's parliament. Furthermore, the prime minister may make that call at the request of another country's head of state. This is not good enough, it must be changed. An Act of War must be made by the nation's parliament, not by a single politician.
Re the letter "Teaching children to read is not a simple or easy challenge" (Letters, June 22). Really? When I was at school in the 60s and 70s we did not have "synthetic phonics programs" or "literacy LSAs", we learnt times tables by rote, children were taught reading skills at schools, parents would help with reading at home. We used dictionaries, not phones, and did not use calculators. We are breeding stupidity in children. Still that's progress, I suppose.
Thanks for your editorial about the Salvos (June 22). George Bernard Shaw, in the preface to his play Major Barbara (she was a major in the Salvation Army), wrote, "the Salvation Army has an intuitive understanding that it is necessary to fight the Devil, rather than just praying at him". In this case, the Devil seems to be the government bureaucracy.
Michael Lucas (Letters, June 22) is outraged the NGA didn't contract a Canberra firm to fabricate Ouroboros. The answer's in the name. It's not the Canberra Art Gallery. Why shouldn't a Queensland firm get the job?
Apparently "gotten" has been used since the 4th century in Britain and Shakespeare used it in Richard III: "With much ado at length have gotten leave." It isn't an Americanism, as some would suggest.
Good on Peter Stanley (Letters, June 21) and others for joining the anti-gotten brigade. Yes, that awful word is part of American English, but it is not part of Australian English, except by those starting to use that other Yank atrocity, "off of".
I just realised, the best place for a new stadium to include AFL, cricket, rugby, football and also rock bands and musical events would be Pialligo. It's close to the airport, away from urban residences, easy access via current road network, especially from Sydney, close to the airport for interstate fans, flat surface for stadium development.
So Ziggy Switkowski likes nuclear? Does a baker like bread? He is a nuclear physicist.
Chris Osborne (Letters, June 21) offers up yet another specious argument against the viability of electricity and electric vehicles. Do they imagine that electric vehicles are permanently tethered with long extension cords to their home power supply?
The Coalition insisted on the sale of power stations to private enterprise, supposedly to give us cheaper and more efficient energy, and now Peter Dutton wants to buy them back to knock them down and build nuclear facilities in their place? Well, well.
When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child. I now believe in a nuclear net zero by 2050.
