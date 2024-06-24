The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

More critically ill children will be able to be treated in Canberra

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 24 2024 - 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra hospitals will be able to deliver a higher level of care to critically ill children to keep up with a significant increase in demand.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.