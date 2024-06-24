'I'm a bit scared': coach endorsement might help sign a superstar

Michelle Heyman has given a simple endorsement of Canberra United's new coach and her two-word response to the news might just give the club hope in trying to keep their most influential player.
Antoni Jagarinec will take the Canberra reins for the next A-League Women's season after Capital Football confirmed he had won the race for the head coaching job.
With his feet barely under the desk, his first job is trying to convince star striker Heyman to stay in green for another season despite the club's uncertain future and rival teams making a play to lure her away.
But in a sign of the respect Jagarinec has, current and former players flooded social media to voice their support as the former Belconnen United coach prepares for a giant step up.
Jagarinec said he would "leave no stone unturned" in trying to build a squad capable of getting back to the finals with Canberra expected to be a major player in the upcoming free agency period.
Heyman, however, is the key to just about everything else. She's the greatest goal-scorer in A-League Women's history, has captained Canberra and made her Matildas comeback last year.
With her, Jagarinec has someone to build a team around. Without her, Canberra has an impossible hole to fill. So while Heyman's "well deserved" response the Jagarinec news wasn't exactly "where do I sign", it's the sort of hope Canberra United and the team's fans need after a turbulent period.
Capital Football chief executive Samantha Farrow is preparing to offer a marquee player contract to Heyman, which sits outside the salary cap, to entice her to stay.
"I'm fortunate that I've had a working relationship with Michelle for over 10 years, so we can have some pretty honest and robust conversations about what's best for the club and what's best for her," Jagarinec said.
"The last six months have been wild for her. She needs to recalibrate what the rest of her football career looks like. She doesn't have 10 years [left], she can't waste a minute.
"We're in discussions with her at the moment ... but I'm very confident it won't be her last time in green."
Heyman has indicated she will wait until after the Paris Olympic Games campaign with the Matildas before deciding on her next A-League Women's move. She is keen to stay in Canberra, but will greater financial rewards or the chance to win a title may lead to opportunities elsewhere.
Jagarinec is aware of the risk of losing his star player, but is confident Canberra and re-emerge as a finals contender after years anchored near the bottom of the ladder. He is replacing Njegosh Popovich after Capital Football decided it was time for change.
Nicki Flannery and Cannon Clough also voiced their support for Jagarinec, while former skipper Ellie Brush, Sasha Grove, Emma Ilijoski and Vesna Milivojevic also gave the new coach their backing.
Jagarinec's appointment, as revealed last week, paves the way for the club to start targeting potential recruits. Farrow has already spoken with some interested overseas players, while a trio of stars - Flannery, Sasha Grove and Chloe Lincoln - have joined other teams.
The challenge will be convincing players to come to Canberra given the uncertainty around the team's future. Capital Football has committed to operating Canberra United for one more season only.
A mooted Canberra A-League Men's franchise has already guaranteed its commitment to a women's side as well, but that will only eventuate if investors can be finalised.
The other problem is there are so many unknowns about the A-League Women's contract market. Clubs can't officially sign players until the season dates and fixtures have been locked in.
And until that schedule is finalised, the free-agents list is relatively unknown. For example, retiring Matildas goalkeeper and foundation Canberra player Lydia Williams would be the perfect fit for a capital farewell tour, but her contract status with the Melbourne Victory is unknown.
Williams would solve a short-term headache as the ideal replacement for Lincoln, but the Victory is in the box seat to retain her services.
"We need to be realistic about the mountain we have to climb," Jagarinec said.
"We've got a one-year contract and we'll do the best we can. We're not going to leave any stones unturned off the park.
"You want to be able to sign players and build something. But things have changed ... players don't want to be tied down. Some players Capital Football has spoken to and I've spoken to personally, are actually excited that it might only be a one-year contract because of their future prospects of going overseas."
Jagarinec led Belconnen United to a decade of domination and won nine league championships before stepping away. He was also a A-League Women's assistant under Rae Dower, and then Popovich, who he is now replacing.
"I'm a little bit scared, to be honest. Very grateful for the opportunity and excited, but nervous. I know the mountain we have in front of us and we want to build something moving forward," Jagarinec said.
"During the whole process I was pretty open and honest that I would love this job, but I don't need it. There were a few non negotiables for me ... Capital Football has committed to Canberra United for the next season. I've got an opportunity now to put my flavour on it."
