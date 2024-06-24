Ricky lays out rookie's path to call-up amid NRL side's slump, injury woes

Chevy Stewart's Origin heroics could see him rocket back into NRL selection contention, but Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says the teenager still has work to do before a return to first grade.
Several fringe Canberra players will put their hand up for an NRL call-up after a disappointing 48-24 defeat to the lowly Tigers led Stuart to consider a shake-up.
One such player making his case is Stewart, whose man-of-the-match effort in the Blues' under-19s State of Origin win last Thursday could put him in the NRL frame once more.
Other NSW Cup players might rate their chances, too, after the reserves thumped the Eels 30-0 to be second on the ladder, boasting the best attack and defence in the competition.
In the NRL, however, the Raiders are battling with the fifth-worst defence and fifth-worst attack, and injury concerns are also present.
Despite playing out the game against the Tigers, centre Matt Timoko possibly dislocated his shoulder and winger Nick Cotric had an ankle issue.
It puts them both in doubt for the round 17 away clash with the Storm on Saturday.
There unfortunately remains a wait for the troops already in the injury ward to return to the NRL as well.
Back-rower Zac Hosking (shoulder) is not expected to play in Melbourne, forward Pasami Saulo (back) remains under an injury cloud, and after battling illness last week, prop Corey Horsburgh (groin) is a chance at a Cup return, but not yet the NRL.
Hooker Tom Starling (concussion) will likely replace Zac Woolford, and consistent Cup players like versatile forward Hohepa Puru, and backs Stewart, Albert Hopoate and James Schiller could also be considered for call-ups.
Stewart was rested from Cup action after the Origin game, but his NRL potential is undeniable as the 18-year-old scored a try, had one assist, three line-breaks, 13 tackle busts and racked up 175 metres at fullback for the junior Blues.
Before the demoralising loss to the Tigers, when asked about the rookie's NRL future, Stuart said he won't be rushing him back after a brutal three-game run in rounds six to eight earlier this season.
Maybe his the coach's mind was changed after Wests hammered the Raiders, though, with Stewart given some homework since his last NRL start.
"He's going great. The one thing I'd say about Chevy - he's got to learn to find a little bit of shape," Stuart said on Nine.
"He's fantastic on the ruck ... but now he's got to learn the intricacies in regards to our attacking shape.
"I always loved Billy Slater when he played and studied him quite thoroughly. He'd have four contributions in a set of six and that's what I want with Chevy. It's not all around the ruck.
"I want him out on the edges as well and the last contribution is probably completed on a kick.
"I won't rush him. He'll be our long-term fullback for many, many years, but it's just a matter of how I get him in there."
If there's a silver lining to the Raiders' two straight heavy losses, it's that no one rates their chances at an upset against the Storm - and that's exactly the scenario when they've been able to produce top-class performances in the past.
The Raiders could even go to Melbourne on Saturday somewhat confident knowing they've won five of the last six games against the Storm at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
Stuart ripped into the lack of mental and physical toughness the Raiders displayed against the Tigers.
No matter the late fightback the team have shown in back-to-back losses to the Tigers and Cowboys, Stuart has grown frustrated at how his side have failed to play to their game-plan after conceding early tries in quick succession, and that will surely be a focus against the Storm this weekend.
"It's a big mental adversity there," Stuart said.
"We haven't been strong enough to keep teams back and get the next try.
"Then all of a sudden, you get the scoreboard pressure and you're not playing the way you're training and reacting more so than being proactive."
NRL ROUND 17
Saturday: Melbourne Storm v Canberra Raiders at Melbourne, 7.30pm.
