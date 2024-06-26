The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'I don't need ice': The 73-year-old hockey player who refuses to quit

WS
By William Stanley
Updated June 26 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The idea of fun for most 73-year-olds isn't four quarters of hockey. But Jan Hamilton isn't like most 73-year-olds as she runs rings around her younger opponents despite battling arthritis.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WS

William Stanley

Intern Reporter

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.