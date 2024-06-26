'I don't need ice': The 73-year-old hockey player who refuses to quit

The idea of fun for most 73-year-olds isn't four quarters of hockey. But Jan Hamilton isn't like most 73-year-olds as she runs rings around her younger opponents despite battling arthritis.
And after more than 50 years of hockey experience, there's no slowing down.
"I don't tend to use ice [to recover], just go for a little jog and stretch," Mrs Hamilton said.
Hamilton might actually need some ice after six games in 10 days at what will be her 30th Hockey Masters tournament when she lines up for the ACT at the national titles in Sydney from Friday.
Her daughter Lyn Watson will be there, although she will be in the ACT over-45s category at the same event.
Hockey has been part of their lives for as long as they can remember - Watson grew up on the sidelines watching her mother play and now hopes she can emulate her playing stretch into her 70s.
And if it's still hard to grasp just how long Hamilton has been playing, consider this: a modern hockey stick these days can cost more than $700. When Hamilton start, she was still paying in pounds.
When she started playing in the masters tournament in 1992, there were just two age groups. Now there are seven. Her current age group of the over 70s has already grown from three teams to five in past two years.
"I've been lucky enough that when I reach the end of each age group, they have added extra groups," Mrs Hamilton said.
But make sure you don't mention retirement, because Hamilton has no intention of hanging up her stick.
"I think it's great to still be running around at that age. I don't know if I [will be able to do it]," Watson said.
"If I ever mentioned the word retirement around her, she would slap me around the head."
The masters allows older men and women to live out their dreams and the opportunity to represent their state or territory.
It keeps them both fit and moving around but has also helped Hamilton stay motivated, admitting other people her age lose the spark and desire to keep going.
"You can lose a bit of confidence when you are older, you then get stuck in a vicious cycle," Hamilton said.
Watson added: "As I have moved up the age groups, we enjoy the social side of things. It gives you the chance to play with other people from other teams in your local competition," Watson said.
Representing the ACT is something that they are both extremely proud of and has allowed them to travel around the country.
Watson has gone one step further, representing her country in 2013 at the Trans-Tasman tournament.
"The good thing about the nationals is it gives you an opportunity to represent your territory. A chance I didn't have when I was younger. When I became of age for masters I was looking forward to hopefully representing my territory," Watson said.
