'Sheer luck' nobody died in 200kmh crash which sent two to hospital: police

Police have blamed "downright stupidity" in a crash investigation involving three cars which sent a teenage boy and a woman in her 40s to the emergency department.
A grey Volkswagen Arteon sedan and a black Mitsubishi Lancer crashed on Erindale Drive near the intersection with Charleston Crescent on Friday night.
Both vehicles were going east about 9.15pm when the Volkswagen, allegedly travelling about 200kmh, crashed into the Lancer which went on to hit a red Jeep.
The posted speed limit on Erindale Drive is 80kmh.
Paramedics who arrived at the scene treated the woman and a 16-year-old boy travelling in the Lancer, before they were taken to hospital.
Police arrested the driver of the Volkswagen - a 31-year-old man from Greenway - a short time later. He was charged with not stopping/assisting people involved in the crash.
The man, who faced the ACT Magistrates Court on June 22, has also been charged with assaulting a front-line community service worker and obstructing a territory official.
As investigations into the circumstances of the crash continue, police anticipated further charges.
Detective Sergeant Jonathon Turkich from ACT Policing's Major Collision Team said this was another "avoidable" crash.
"This kind of reckless behaviour has to stop," he said.
"Through the course of our investigation, we estimate the vehicle that caused this collision was travelling in excess of 200kmh at the time.
"This goes beyond the realms of 'excessive speed', we're talking about downright stupidity."
Det Sgt Turkich said it was "sheer luck" the incident had not led to "yet another needless" and completely avoidable" death on ACT roads.
"Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage of the area leading up to the collision," an ACT Policing spokesperson said.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7780377. Information can be provided anonymously.
