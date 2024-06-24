The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Sheer luck' nobody died in 200kmh crash which sent two to hospital: police

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
June 24 2024 - 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have blamed "downright stupidity" in a crash investigation involving three cars which sent a teenage boy and a woman in her 40s to the emergency department.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

I am a general reporter with an interest in community stories and issues that need attention. Contact me with tips and thoughts at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.