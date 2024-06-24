The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Albanese should call Dutton's bluff with an election right now

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
June 25 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese should call an election now. It is plainly in the national interest to do so.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.