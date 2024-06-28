Creating interiors inspired by dream holiday destinations

Bringing travel destinations to your doorstep through an exciting home renovation can be a beautiful way to spice up your spaces and create your own escape, sans passport.
"Bringing travel hotspots into your home is a fun design concept which has fantastic potential to bring a slice of calm and peace to the busyness of life," said Christie Wood, Beaumont Tiles' design specialist.
Three of the perfect styles for doing this is Scandi, coastal and farmhouse which allow you to hand-pick some of your favourite travel destinations from across the world to incorporate into your exterior and interior spaces.
Japandi
One of the styles which Aussies are choosing to embrace is Japandi, which is a fusion of a Scandi and Japanese styles which focuses on organic design features and minimalism to bring a warmth to the home.
"To get this style it is important to use natural materials like wood, stone and textiles to create a refined sensory experience," Wood said.
"Just remember that Japandi has a focus on functionality and intentionality so making sure everything has a purpose in your overall space is great for those who love the design process and making a space practical.
"Throughout your renovation remember to embrace earthy, neutral colours which are the staple of this style as it is all about creating a light and cosy sanctuary for you to relax in."
Indonesia
The top travel destination of 2024 was Indonesia, and it's not hard to see why with the country's beautiful beaches and resorts making for stunning inspiration for any home makeover.
"Introducing a coastal resort style into your bathroom is all about embracing a lighter colour palette with comfortable tones of neutrals, crisp whites, blues and even soft greens which allude to the beach," Wood said.
"Remember to choose white baths and basins with soft curves and chrome or stainless steel tapware. Adding candles or incense for a soothing atmosphere is a must for getting the relaxing resort vibe."
United States
The United States is a third popular travel destination for Aussies and one way to bring a slice of North America to your renovation is through the modern farmhouse style.
"If you are looking for warmth and comfort in your home, this style is sure to do it," Wood said.
"The kitchen is the centrepiece of modern farmhouse renovations so add a deep ceramic basin with exquisite tapware."
"Then to embrace the rustic feel consider opting for benchtops of recycled wood, particularly for the island to bring the little bit of roughness this style is known for and couple it with a splashback using the Raku range which will really get people saying, 'Wow!'"
