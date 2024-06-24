From Broadway to film to Canberra: Dear Evan Hansen heads to the capital

An international hit musical that inspired a film adaptation is heading to Canberra.
The instant Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen - which starred Ben Platt in the original stage production and the 2021 film adaptation of the same name - has won multiple awards, including six Tony Awards.
Producers Sydney Theatre Company and Michael Cassel Group have revealed the Australian cast array of Australian theatre icons and dazzling newcomers who will star in the Australian premiere when it takes to Sydney's Roslyn Packer Theatre in October.
Dear Evan Hansen is the inspiring story of a socially anxious high schooler who is suddenly thrust into the spotlight when he inadvertently invents an important role for himself at the centre of a tragedy.
"I'm thrilled with the cast we've assembled to bring a brand new production of Dear Evan Hansen to life," director Dean Bryant said.
"A combination of the country's best singing actors will join the most electric new talent we've got, selected from the thousands of passionate young performers we saw during the casting process. An incredible mix of heartbreaking drama and pounding rock musical, I can't wait for the public to experience the show across Australia over the next year."
Multiple award-winning performer Verity Hunt-Ballard will play Evan's mother, Heidi Hansen; music theatre icon Natalie O'Donnell will star as Cynthia Murphy; while legendary theatre star Martin Crewes will play her husband Larry Murphy.
They are joined by newcomer Georgia Laga'aia who steps into the role of Zoe Murphy, with Harry Targett as Connor Murphy. Carmel Rodrigues plays the role of Alana Beck, and Jacob Rozario is Jared Kleinman. Rounding out the cast are Lawrence Hawkins, Jessica Kok and Ariyan Sharma.
The performer taking on the lead role of Evan Hansen will be announced in August.
Dear Evan Hansen is expected to be at the Canberra Theatre Centre from February next year. Tickets will go on sale later this year. Join the waitlist at canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
