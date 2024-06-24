Incoming governor-general to get $200,000 pay rise

Australia's new governor-general is set for a more than $200,000 pay rise, a week before she officially starts in the role.
Samantha Mostyn will become the 28th governor-general of Australia from July 1.
A bill was introduced to parliament on Monday to increase the governor-general's annual salary from $495,000 to $709,017.
While previous governors-general were on the lower salary, they received other Commonwealth entitlements such as judicial pension.
In the case of outgoing Governor-General David Hurley, he is paid military pensions on top of his $495,000 salary.
"Ms Mostyn is not a recipient of any such entitlements," the explanatory statement of the bill notes.
How the 43 per cent pay bump was calculated was outlined in the statement.
"The figure was calculated to moderately exceed the expected average salary of the Chief Justice of the High Court over the notional five-year term of the Governor-General," the statement says.
The annual salary for the Chief Justice, as set out by the Remuneration Tribunal, is $649,880 and is expected to rise to $769,989 in five years.
That works out to an average of $708,017 over the five years.
READ MORE:
Ms Mostyn, who was born and raised in Canberra, was previously a lawyer before taking on executive and non-executive roles.
She was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia in the King's Birthday 2024 Honours List in June.
She was honoured for her "eminent service in the social justice, gender equity, sporting, cultural and business sectors, to reconciliation, and to environmental sustainability".
