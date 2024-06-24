'Oh s---': Queanbeyan man eyes first home after winning $1 million jackpot

"Oh s---, I've got all six! I've got all six!," is what was going through the mind of a Queanbeyan man who became a millionaire after his Weekday Windfall win.
He said he was much older and had never owned a home, adding he was dizzy after hearing he had the winning numbers.
"I went in on Saturday and they told me the prize was over $1000 so they couldn't pay it over the counter," he said.
"So, I went online and started checking off my numbers ... I had to sit down. I thought I was going to faint.
"Once I knew, I told my children. They're very happy for me. It's going to set our family up."
The man held one of the two division one-winning entries in Weekday Windfall draw 4403 on Friday, June 14.
"Wow! It feels great," said the winner, whose 15-game entry was purchased from Queanbeyan City Newsagency & Lotto on Crawford Street.
Manager Vinay Kumar said he had decorated the whole store to celebrate his customer's win.
"Hearing that our outlet has sold a division one-winning entry is a moment of great excitement and pride," Mr Kumar said.
"Congratulations to our winner on your incredible win. We are thrilled that our outlet played a part in your life-changing moment."
The winning numbers were 3, 1, 20, 9, 18 and 4, while the supplementary numbers were 10 and 12.
The other division one-winning entry was from South Australia.
