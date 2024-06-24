Man in custody after attempted abductions in Mawson

A 31-year-old man is in police custody and is expected to face court on Tuesday after two attempted abduction incidents in Mawson over the weekend.
Charges are still pending.
The two separate incidents occurred in Mawson on Saturday within 25 minutes of each other, involving separate women but all within the same general area.
In the first incident, a woman was walking her dog northbound on the path adjacent to Athllon Drive when a man attempted to grab her. The woman walked away, but then was tailed by the man for a time.
Around 25 minutes later, a woman was running southbound on the green belt adjacent to Athllon Drive when a man, who was walking in the opposite direction, grabbed her.
The offender physically picked her up but after a scuffle, the woman escaped and fled.
Her assailant was described by police as Caucasian in appearance, about 170cm (5'7") tall, with dark hair. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black shoes and a black beanie at the time of the incident.
Police released a grainy picture, lifted from CCTV, of the alleged assailant at the weekend and conducted extensive inquiries before making an arrest on Monday.
