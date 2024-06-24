'A lot of emotion': Wallaby's teary moment after surprise call

It was almost fitting Kurtley Beale was seated next to a familiar face at his first Wallabies appearance in almost three years. The irony wasn't lost on the squad's two oldest players - Beale and James Slipper, either.
Because both have endured potential career-ending controversies, but managed to regather themselves and get back into the Test arena.
For Beale, the first Wallabies camp under the guidance of Joe Schmidt is also his first time back in the national set up since he was charged with sexual assault at the end of 2022. He was found not guilty of all three charges earlier this year.
Still, Beale was uncertain whether his career was over. The Western Force offered him a lifeline, and the 35-year-old admitted to shedding tears when the Wallabies call came last week.
"I'm humbled. Yeah, a lot of emotions there," Beale said from the Wallabies camp in Brisbane on Monday.
"I'm just super excited to be amongst the guys again and really excited for the opportunity ahead. It's been a while now but I'm ready to rip in."
Beale, who debuted for Australia way back in 2008 but last played after answering an SOS call to join the 2021 spring tour of Europe as injury cover, said he never stopped believing during the dark times that he could make it back.
"Although you'd think at the time it's a long shot, I always had a lot of self belief," he said.
"A lot of training on my own just allowed me to put myself in the best spot mentally and physically and having the right people around me as well really helped."
Slipper knows that scenario better than most. His career hit a crossroads when he was banned after testing positive to illicit drugs six years ago, admitting he thought he would never play for the Wallabies again.
"Everyone is different. It probably brings you back to earth a bit and makes you work out what's important for you, not taking things that are really special for granted," Slipper said.
"Everyone has got their own journey and goes through life challenges and really good things as well. It's just trying to be consistent through that and coming out better.
"I wasn't surprised [to see Beale back], more proud. KB's been a player I've played most of my career with. The way he's come back from a bit of adversity ... he's got himself ready and he's going to add a lot of value to the group."
Beale, a 95-cap veteran, says the chance to join the exclusive 100-Test club and face the touring British and Irish Lions next year remain huge drivers.
"It's a huge milestone within the game and you can almost dedicate everything to the game coming straight from school," Beale said.
"It's been a part of my life like forever now. So these are little things that are huge motivators for me.
"It allows me to have that real purpose and it allows me to get up and go to training every day with a real strong purpose and intent to be able to go out there and go for gold."
A fullback when he was shortlisted for the 2010 world player of the year award, Beale has also played wing, centre and five-eighth for Australia.
He said he'd happily slot in anywhere against Wales in the Wallabies' season opener in Sydney on July 6.
"It's not going to be given to me and I understand that," he said of earning a 96th cap.
"The exciting thing is being able to test yourself against some of the best up-and-coming players in the country."
Veteran Wallabies prop James Slipper says missing a Super Rugby heartbreaker was the right call for his long-term playing prospects as he aims to end a month-long absence from the field.
Slipper has a handful of training sessions to prove he's back to - or close enough to - full fitness ahead of the first Test with new coach Joe Schmidt in charge of the Wallabies.
The 25-year-old hasn't played since injuring his calf in the ACT Brumbies' win against the Western Force in the last game of the Super Rugby regular season.
The injury kept him out of the first round of the finals and he was slated to make his return against the Auckland Blues in the semi-final, but withdrew just minutes before kick-off.
His absence was a major blow to the Brumbies' hopes of winning a spot in the final, but the loosehead prop says he will be fit to play against Wales on July 6.
"The calf is going well, I ran pretty well at the end of last week. It was disappointing not to play for the Brumbies in that semi-final, but at the end of the day it was probably the right call not to play," Slipper said.
"But I'm confident it's at a point where I can push it."
Slipper will be one of Schmidt's captaincy contenders alongside Brumbies prop teammate Allan Alaalatoa and the likes of Queensland's Fraser McReight or Force scrumhalf Nic White.
Whether he wants the job is another thing. Eddie Jones anointed Slipper and Michael Hooper as co-captains at the first Wallabies camp last year, but then bizarrely brushed both of them for most of the international season and the World Cup.
Jones' disastrous tenure still casts a significant shadow over the Wallabies given they haven't played a game since he left less than one year into a five-year deal.
There is, however, a shot at redemption against Wales next week. Wales trounced the Wallabies 40-6 in the World Cup last year.
"This group has made a point that we're going to look forward but having an understanding of what's happened in the past as well," Slipper said.
"Last year was disappointing. Everyone knows that. The whole country knows that. Yes, [Wales] got the wood over us big time last year and we're expecting a pretty physical game here.
"We don't want to look too far back. There's a new coaching staff, new players in the squad ... it was a disappointing result last year and one we want to fix."
