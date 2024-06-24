The ACT budget will drop this afternoon. Here's what we know so far

Chief Minister and Treasurer Andrew Barr is set to hand down the ACT budget on Tuesday.
It will be the last budget delivered before October's territory election, giving voters a final opportunity to see the state of the territory's economy before going to the polls.
While the government has not announced the final headline figures, a number of funding announcements have already been made.
Mr Barr has already said the territory's growth forecasts are set to be downgraded as the twin issues of persistent inflation and a slowing economy proved to be a thorny problem.
The Chief Minister said the budget's main focuses were health, housing and cost-of-living.
The budget's full details will be published online at The Canberra Times from 5pm.
Until then, here's what we already know we're in for.
Total health funding is expected to increase by 13 per cent to $2.6 billion with the government saying funding will go towards more operating theatres and hospital beds.
An extra 137 extra nurses and midwives will be employed with the government seeking to expand nurse-to-patient ratios. There has been $86 million set aside for this.
Paediatric services will also be expanded with the government to establish a paediatric critical care team. The government is hopeful this will mean fewer children will need to travel interstate for treatment.
A new health centre providing free care will open in Casey, with the ACT government budgeting money for the centre's design and construction.
A mental health response service, combining police, paramedics and clinicians will receive continued funding in the upcoming ACT budget. The Police, Ambulance, Clinician Emergency Response program, known as PACER, will be funded to continue providing a second response team for the next four years.
Canberra's fixed-site pill testing facility has also been granted a more certain future with the government committing funding to the centre for another three years.
The ACT has more than doubled the number of dwelling sites it plans to release in the coming year, with the vast majority earmarked for multi-unit projects.
This year's updated indicative land release program reveals the government intends to release land for 5107 residential dwellings in 2024-25.
The government will also make changes to stamp duty payments. More first home buyers in Canberra will qualify for a stamp duty exemption, saving them about $34,000.
Second dwellings worth up to $1 million on RZ1 blocks in Canberra's suburbs will also be exempt from stamp duty for their first transfer, as the government seeks to encourage more dual-occupancy housing.
The government is set to review public housing repairs and maintenance with the government to establish a taskforce to oversee a pilot to insource the maintenance of properties.
The government said there would be $108 million in extra funding for new public housing and to improve existing housing. But the funding is not for extra properties, it is only to support the delivery of the already promised 600 affordable rentals and 400 public housing properties by 2027.
Mr Barr announced several cost-of-living measures on the morning of the budget.
This includes a new one-off $250 payment for local apprentices and trainees by September.
An additional $1 million will be given to the government's future of education equity fund which supports students and families in need.
Low-income households will also receive a $800 rebate on their power bills. The government will also expended public transport concessions for Canberra's on a low-income health care card.
More renters will also be able to access the government's rent relief fund.
A new team of workers will be employed by the ACT government to respond quickly to trip hazards and cracks.
The ACT budget will include $5.81 million over four years to employ a crew of 10 full-time positions and new equipment to complete speedier footpath repairs.
The budget will also include $8.6 million as part of a 50-50 funding deal with the Commonwealth for works on the duplication of Athllon Drive in Tuggeranong, and funding for design work on a new arterial road into Molonglo.
Planning work for a new convention centre is set to be included in the ACT budget, 10 years after the territory government first sought out a design and business case for the centre.
Major Projects Canberra will this year appoint a contractor to work together on building the new Canberra theatre.
Work will also begin this year on a new recycling facility for Canberra to replace the plant which was wrecked by a fire almost 18 months ago. The budget has allocated $26 million to fund the construction of the recycling facility, a joint investment with the Commonwealth.
ACT public schools will have access to system-approved literacy and numeracy resources, consistent evidence-based teaching practices and a Year 1 phonics check under a funding package in the upcoming territory budget.
The 2024-25 ACT budget will include $24.9 million over four years to fund the reforms beginning from 2025.
The suite of system-wide initiatives, known as Strong Foundations, will put into action the recommendations from the expert panel tasked with reviewing literacy and numeracy education in the ACT.
Police and courts will receive training on identifying and responding to coercive control as part of a $375,000 package which will also include funding for a public awareness campaign.
Altogether, the budget will provide more than $12 million to address domestic and family violence.
This will include a funding boost to support and frontline agencies including the Domestic Violence Crisis Service, Canberra Rape Crisis Centre, YWCA, Beryl Women Inc and Women's Health Matters.
