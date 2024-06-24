Why Barr wants Canberrans to treat themselves this budget day

There's at least one Canberra household which should be better able to weather the cost-of-living crisis today than yesterday, and that's one on Dunrossil Drive, Yarralumla. On the same day the outgoing Governor-General David Hurley was unveiling a giant portrait of himself at Parliament House, his successor, Sam Mostyn, had a $200,000 pay rise approved for when she starts the job. Brittney Levinson explains the rationale for the pay bump.
Speaking of big numbers, today is ACT budget day. Jasper Lindell sat down with Chief Minister Andrew Barr whose message to Canberrans is to treat themselves. Mr Barr wants people to spend some of their income tax cuts on a "little treat" locally to boost a slowing economy.
Many of you will be making your way into work via the Tuggeranong Parkway this morning, and you'll be well aware of the regularity of rear-end collisions. Lucy Arundell spoke with two men whose cars were recently caught up in a five-car collision just minutes after another seven-car crash further up the Parkway. Find out what they think of those chevrons painted on the road.
Today we're waking up to some frost on the ground after an overnight minimum of minus 2. We should reach 13 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Have a good day.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.