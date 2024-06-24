The Canberra Times
Why Barr wants Canberrans to treat themselves this budget day

June 25 2024 - 12:00am
There's at least one Canberra household which should be better able to weather the cost-of-living crisis today than yesterday, and that's one on Dunrossil Drive, Yarralumla. On the same day the outgoing Governor-General David Hurley was unveiling a giant portrait of himself at Parliament House, his successor, Sam Mostyn, had a $200,000 pay rise approved for when she starts the job. Brittney Levinson explains the rationale for the pay bump.

