Vaping boosters are just repeating a deadly old argument

Is there some fundamental reason why Australia Post cannot or will not (a) determine when the delivery deadline is going to be missed, (b) proactively notify sender and receiver accordingly (preferably with an abject apology), (c) have a human answer their main contact number out of hours (like at 6pm when you realise your package hasn't arrived as expected), (d) take all necessary measures to ensure it arrives at first light on the following day (including, and especially, if that happens to be a Saturday), and (e) launch a thorough investigation into the reasons why these missed deliveries keep happening and implement appropriate measures to prevent their recurrence?