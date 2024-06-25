Vaping boosters are just repeating a deadly old argument

News that the Nationals plan to use vaping as a money-making venture rather than a health issue is totally mind boggling and irresponsible.
We had this argument in the '80s when at its peak, tobacco-related disease resulted in the deaths of around 20,000 Australians annually (about one death every 45 minutes). It should also be noted that the Nationals currently accept blood money from the tobacco industry. Vaping is not harmless. Indeed, it may well turn out to be as lethal as tobacco. Youngsters who vape are three times as likely to start smoking cigarettes as those who don't.
The Nationals have once again confirmed that they are prepared to trade the health of young Australians to please their paymasters.
First, let's drop the fantasy name. Pharmacists are scientists and professionals. We are asking them to dispense nicotine support prescriptions, then at a later date to do the same without prescriptions? Nicotine is nicotine, a harmful and addictive substance.
And our Greens party thinks this is a good idea? Let's truly care about our citizens and children. Let's respect our pharmacists and the role of doctors. A script and a plan about dependance is essential.
While I have no fundamental objection to the governor-general-designate getting a substantial salary, the size of the pay-rise for Ms Mostyn (43 per cent) does raise some questions. First, part of the justification for the large increase is that her immediate predecessors had access to federal pensions, which she doesn't. But presumably she has also spent her working life contributing to her own superannuation, receiving federal taxation benefits along the way. So, were her superannuation and potential pension income taken into account in determining the final salary in the same way as her predecessors?
And second, if her successor happens to be a retired politician, judge, military officer etc, eligible for a pension, will that person's salary be promptly reduced by this same amount. If not, then the justification for this substantial pay rise is destroyed.
A 43 per cent pay rise for the new governor-general during a cost-of-living crisis? And a portrait of the old one - I can't recall his name - should have depicted him with multiple-ministries Morrison. Are we getting value for money from this office?
The Coalition claim that nuclear power will provide cost-of-living relief is nonsense as such savings (if any - it's likely to be far more expensive) would not be available for some 15 years. Furthermore, the argument nuclear power is a major component of energy mix in several countries, ignores many decisions were made decades ago when the choice of low cost, reliable renewable power was not available and that such countries do not possess our solar and wind resources. It also downplays nuclear waste storage and safety issues.
The evidence-free thought bubble if adopted would hinder the transition to a low carbon economy by creating uncertainty and requiring the increased use of fossil fuels until nuclear power becomes available. The Coalition is discounting the overwhelming evidence that urgent action is needed on climate change. Moreover its high cost, high risk nuclear option will divert much needed funds from housing, health, aged and disability care and the infrastructure needed to improve the productivity and functioning of our cities.
The Coalition is not acting in the national interest. Whose interest is it is serving?
No wonder Ian Morison loves Dutton's nuclear strategy (Letters, June 20), even though he thinks climate change and renewables are a fantasy. The anticipated frothing at the mouth of the Luddite Left over nuclear is Dutton's best chance of winning the electoral middle ground. And best of all if Dutton wins, nothing need be spent on climate action for 30 years, while we have endless arguments over nuclear. Dead catting at its finest.
Blind Freddy recognises that the motto of the Coalition is to maintain the status quo. That's not just an observation; it's statements I've personally heard from the mouths of previous party leaders. So, in my opinion, the idea that a Coalition government will build nuclear reactors is laughable.
So why would the Coalition be talking about nuclear reactors? It's simple. Labor is dodging the problematic questions about AUKUS. The Coalition is drawing attention to Labor's nuclear-sub ambition and their unwillingness to discuss how Australia will manage atomic waste, nuclear policy development, and regulations of the nuclear industry that Australia is committed to.
As we talk about teaching children to read, let's not forget the role of families in teaching our children the language of reading in our country. Screens, unless it's Play School, don't do it. Talking, singing and reading the favourite picture book over and over, do.
Always carry a bag of picture books and tiny cars. The waiting area at the doctor's surgery is perfect. Travelling in the car is ideal for singing. Our latest favourite picture book is Cloudspotting by Samantha Tidy and Susannah Crispe, a story with so many talk-about pictures. No child should miss Dogger and Peter Rabbit.
A package shipped to us via express post that was guaranteed to arrive on Friday failed to do so. While this was far from the first time we'd had such an experience, in this case the impact was substantial, inasmuch as we'd planned a significant weekend activity on the expectation of the guaranteed arrival of the package on Friday.
Is there some fundamental reason why Australia Post cannot or will not (a) determine when the delivery deadline is going to be missed, (b) proactively notify sender and receiver accordingly (preferably with an abject apology), (c) have a human answer their main contact number out of hours (like at 6pm when you realise your package hasn't arrived as expected), (d) take all necessary measures to ensure it arrives at first light on the following day (including, and especially, if that happens to be a Saturday), and (e) launch a thorough investigation into the reasons why these missed deliveries keep happening and implement appropriate measures to prevent their recurrence?
Clearly the commitment by Australia Post to this service is woefully inadequate and reflects a very poor level of customer service.
In a speech to the UN General Assembly Gilad Erdan, the Israeli ambassador to the UN accused the assembly of shredding the UN Charter and supporting Hamas the modern successor to Hitler, by calling for reconsideration of Palestinian membership of the UN.
Sadly, the current Israeli government has adopted the playbook of terrorism, ignoring international law and engaging in mass killings of civilians in Gaza in response to the atrocities of Hamas. During their punitive invasion of Gaza the Israeli defence forces have killed almost 10 times the number of people killed by Al Qaeda in the World Trade Centre in New York. The United States relentlessly pursued and killed Osama bin Laden for that crime. It is puzzling that the US has supported the slaughter of Palestinian civilians in Gaza by sending arms to Israel for it to continue that slaughter.
It is not anti-Semitic to call out the violations of international law and the UN Charter, and mass killings organised by Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters. It is not shredding the UN Charter to consider the membership of Palestine in the UN, if a post-war government of Palestine is prepared to comply with the UN Charter.
A year ago, the ACT Ngambri people took the ACT government to court over the failure to recognise Ngambri historic and cultural heritage. The Supreme Court subsequently ordered the government to change its protocols on Aboriginal recognition to include the Ngambri. The ACT government then apologised to the Ngambri for the hurt caused by failing to recognise them.
It is noticeable that some 12 months after this decision, signage at the beginning of walking tracks in the ACT provides a "Welcome to Ngunnawal Country" with no mention of the Ngambri.
Where are the are the parts of the ACT the government considers to be Ngambri Country or perhaps joint Ngunnawal/Ngambri Country? After the government apology for causing hurt to the Ngambri, little has changed in the relevant signage.
Presumably the hurt continues in spite of the Supreme Court order.
I have to congratulate The Canberra Times for publishing the article "Debate needs to focus energy on net zero outcome" by Peters and Preuss (June 22). At last we have a highly intelligent and balanced commentary about nuclear and other forms of energy conversion. I suggest that if the government wishes a rebuttal of the Coalition's proposals for nuclear power stations, they should lift their response to the level of this article and put away their cartoon kit.
Fines for using mobile phones and exceeding the speed limit when driving are optional. Waiting some minutes to answer the phone is not life threatening. Speeding does not result in any meaningful time available for other activities.
"Ricky blasts Origin selectors" (June 23) re Hudson Young's omission from Blues.You're just grandstanding Ricky. The Origin coach picks the team not you. And who will you blame for your shellacking against the Tigers? You can't blame Maguire for that.
Alas my previous prognosis made after the result of the Voice referendum has been proven correct, with the sad letters to these pages regarding introducing nuclear energy. Canberrans may be well educated but they're not very intelligent.
Peter Moran (Letters, June 24) is more optimistic than I am. A majority of Australians swallowed the misinformation and lies about the Voice, so I'm fearful that they'll again be unable to look beyond the present and will swallow the Coalition's obfuscations about nuclear. By the time they wake up to the facts, it might be too late. Labor should also have learnt from the Voice, but I'm not sure that it has.
Most readers expressed a preference to the Insider Readers Panel for Rachel Stephen-Smith to succeed Andrew Barr as Labor leader (June 22). I fully agree. She is mature, articulate, across the detail and takes the public with her on the journey.
Everyone knows now that the former PM, Scott Morrison, had himself secretly sworn into several ministries. What I didn't realise until watching a TV interview with Ted O'Brien, the opposition's shadow minister for climate change and energy, that ScoMo had actually had himself cloned.
When Judy Collins sang "Send in the clowns", I don't think she ever imagined Anthony Albanese, Chris Bowen and Matt Kean would be the starring act.
Barnaby Joyce's labelling Matt Kean's acceptance of appointment to lead the Climate Change Authority as "treacherous" is all the proof you need that politics is just a game to gutter dwellers like Barnaby and never about what's good for the country. The sooner Barnaby crawls back to Armidale the better off we'll all be.
