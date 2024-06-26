Two Raiders have a chance to make history, but only one can win

Canberra Raiders NRLW duo Queensland's Sophie Holyman and NSW forward Grace Kemp have the opportunity to do something no-one has ever done before.
On Thursday in Townsville the pair will run out in the first-ever Women's State of Origin decider, and for Holyman the chance to play is extra special after being dropped in game two by the Maroons.
"I'm super excited to be back on the field with the girls and have the opportunity to play in a match that's creating history," Holyman told The Canberra Times.
"We're all really pumped for it. Being on our state's soil, and with a crowd that's hopefully going to be a sell-out, it's going to be a once in a lifetime thing."
Last year Women's Origin was decided in a two-game series which was tied.
It meant the reigning champion Queenslanders retained the shield much to the frustration of the Sky Blues.
This time though, there should be no doubt which state deserves the honour.
Holyman said she had some tough conversations with Maroons coach Tahnee Norris after she was axed for game two.
The Raiders prop took the decision on the chin and it only made her hungrier to return to the Origin stage, especially after her Maroons teammates kept the series alive with a thrilling 11-10 win after game one's loss.
"I'm a super competitive person," Holyman said.
"Origin is the pinnacle and everyone wants to play, so I wanted to get a spot.
"While I wasn't playing in game two, I still needed to give the girls energy and help them prepare for the game, so you still play a massive part."
Holyman is keen to go head-to-head with her Raiders teammate Grace Kemp in the decider, and not for the first time.
They'd played against each other in game one and before that in rugby union when Holyman was at the Reds and Kemp represented the Brumbies.
Holyman is chomping at the bit to test herself against Kemp, who has had a similarly meteoric rise since making her code switch to rugby league.
"I'm loving seeing her journey so far in rugby league - she's an amazing player," Holyman said.
"I'm looking forward to facing her. We will be both be playing each other as no.16s off the bench trying to make an impact."
Following the decider both players, as well as Maroons 18th woman Zahara Temara, will return to Canberra on Friday and rejoin Raiders' NRLW pre-season training with round one kicking off on July 28 against the Tigers at Campbelltown.
The Raiders women play their first home game of the 2024 season in round two against the Knights on August 3.
WOMEN'S STATE OF ORIGIN - GAME THREE
Thursday: Queensland Maroons v NSW Sky Blues at Townsville, 7.45pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.