Short-term rental owners will have to pay a new 5 per cent tax on the revenue generated by their properties from July 1, 2025. The scheme will apply to Airbnb-style rentals.

Public transport passengers will pay higher fares from January 1, 2025, with the ACT government confirming it will hike ticket prices for the first time in six years. The rise is expected to be 3 per cent.



The Home of Football is delayed again. The project has been plagued by problems since it was announced in the 2019-20 budget with a 2023 completion date. It has now been pushed back to July 2026 at the earliest, and the government will still commit $29m to the project despite Capital Football withdrawing as a funding partner.

The Phillip Oval construction stage was expected to begin in July, and be completed by the end of the year, but it has been delayed. The $6.93m project is now scheduled to be finished in June 2026.