Here are the fees going up after the budget ... including public transport

Public transport fares will rise in the ACT for the first time in six years, with the government set to raise a slate of fees and charges.
Bus and light rail tickets are expected to increase by 3 per cent from January 1, 2025, the first increase since fares were last raised in January 2019.
A MyWay adult fare during the peak period would rise from $3.22 to $3.31 if the 3 per cent increase is adopted. A peak concession fare would rise from $1.61 to $1.65.
By then, the new MyWay+ fare system, which will allow passengers to pay with their credit cards and phones as well as dedicated fare cards, is set to be in operation.
A fare-free period to coincide with the introduction of the MyWay+ system later this year is expected to cost $2.5 million in foregone revenue.
Passengers who hold a Commonwealth low-income health care card will be eligible for concession public transport fares for the first time, a move the government said would offer cheaper tickets to an extra 1500 people.
The government expects 5.1 million trips to be taken on the public transport network using a concession fare in 2024-25.
Public transport fares were frozen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RATES AND LEVIES
Meanwhile, average residential general rates will increase by 3.75 per cent in the ACT in 2024-25.
The residential and rural police, fire and emergency services levy will increase by $21 to $396 in 2024-25 and raise $75 million.
The Safer Families Levy will grow by $5 in 2024-25 and then by $10 to $60 in 2025-26 and by a further $10 in 2026-27. The levy funds family and domestic violence prevention and support programs.
CAR FEES
All car related fees - including driver licences, registration fees and the road rescue fee - will increase by 4 per cent, in line with last year's wage price index.
"A fee for a full five-year licence for a licence period commencing on or after 1 July 2024 has increased from $219 to $227.70. The lifetime care and support levy will increase to $105 for 2024-25 and the Motor Accident Levy will be $14," the budget papers said.
"The increase in the Lifetime Care and Support Levy reflects the higher-than-expected number of participants entering the scheme and the associated cost of providing lifetime care."
ACT BUDGET, WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
The road registration system will switch from July 1 from being a weight-based charge to an emissions-based charge, meaning vehicles that generate more pollution will cost more to register.
"At introduction, 95 per cent of drivers will pay the same or less relative to the existing weight-based registration system. This change will support Canberrans to lower their vehicle and petrol expenses and transition to low- or zero-emissions options as more options become available on the market," budget papers said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.