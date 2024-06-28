A horse walks into a bar... No joke! These tales really happened

Last week: Oh dear, I've done it again. Disappointingly, not one single reader was able to correctly identify the photo of the two bus shelters which are located at the corner of Eucumbene Road and Kosciuszko Road between Berridale and Jindabyne. "That new shelter, wherever it is, isn't exactly well suited to the extremes of Snowy Mountains weather," writes John Smithers of Kaleen. Indeed. In fact, every time I drive past, the yellow one is deserted, while often there are a few hardy souls seeking shelter in the older concrete bunker.