Jackie French's top 12 reasons to love a Canberra winter

We need extra carbs to keep us warm in winter. Just ask any bear stuffing itself with salmon before it hibernates, or a wombat in autumn hoovering up as much grass as possible before the protein level drops. Look at all the traditional puddings, like apple crumble, plum puddings, plum fluffy, and "spotted dog", all of them rich in vitamin C as well as sustaining us through the mini ice age that is a Canberra winter.