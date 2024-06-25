Man accused of trying to 'pick up, carry away' running woman sent for assessment

A man accused of publicly assaulting two women in broad daylight over the weekend will have his mental health assessed before he can apply for conditional release into the community.
Daniel Bradley Nattrass made a brief appearance in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, when he was sent off for a mental health assessment.
"I'm making an order this morning that you be taken up to the hospital for an assessment with the psychiatrists up there," magistrate Jane Campbell said.
The 31-year-old Phillip man did not enter pleas to two counts of common assault after being accused of assaulting the women in Mawson on Saturday afternoon, about 20 minutes apart.
Nattrass allegedly grabbed the first woman, who was walking her dog on a path adjacent to Athllon Drive, by the shoulder before walking away.
He is then accused of grabbing another woman who was running past him on a nearby greenbelt, before he "attempted to pick her up and carry her away".
It is said he dropped that alleged victim and fled the scene after a short scuffle with her.
Police media releases over the weekend initially described the latter of those alleged incidents as an "attempted abduction".
But another release published on Tuesday dropped that language.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Police said they identified Nattrass by reviewing nearby CCTV and arrested him on Monday afternoon.
Ms Campbell said a nurse had recommended the man be officially assessed in hospital before he made a bail application.
Nattrass did not object.
"Once the doctors are of the view you are no longer in need of emergency care, you'll be brought back here," the magistrate said.
The case will return to court at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.