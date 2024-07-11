Times Past: July 12, 1961

On this day in 1961, the Australian government informed the United Kingdom it had strong reservations about the political and economic reasons they had provided for joining up to the European Common Market.
Prime minister Robert Menzies implied Australia's objection in a joint communique with the British minister for Commonwealth relations, Duncan Sandys.
The communique stated Australian ministers understood they were not entitled to an objection as it was the British government's decision.
It also said: "However, they made clear that the absence of objection should not be interpreted as implying approval."
The central concern for the Australian ministers was the UK becoming more involved in the economic, international and political policies of the European Economic Community.
The primary objective of the EEC was the political and economic unity of Europe.
