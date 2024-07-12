The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 13, 1977

By Ray Athwal
July 13 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1977, a "lovely bird" dropped into Canberra Airport. The bird was an aircraft also known as the Catalina flying boat and it arrived in Canberra with five holidaymakers who had no discernible plan or itinerary of what to do when they arrived. The plane was a former US army PBNY 5A (A for amphibious) aircraft.

