Times Past: July 13, 1977

On this day in 1977, a "lovely bird" dropped into Canberra Airport. The bird was an aircraft also known as the Catalina flying boat and it arrived in Canberra with five holidaymakers who had no discernible plan or itinerary of what to do when they arrived. The plane was a former US army PBNY 5A (A for amphibious) aircraft.
Lee Otterson, the pilot and William Farinon, the navigator, were the joint-owners of the plane. The rest of the travelling party consisted of Otterson and Farinon's wives, and the co-pilot and engineer, Colin Steele. The party of five left Oakland, California, the previous November for a 15-month holiday with "no definite itinerary".
Since the previous November, they had been on epic journey. They flew to Hawaii, the Tongan, Cook, Samoan, Fijian, and other Pacific Islands, Norfolk Island, New Zealand, back to Norfolk, then to Brisbane, Sydney and finally to Canberra.
Mrs Otterson said: "It's just marvellous. It's like going to outer space ... there's no television, telephone, nobody can get to you. When it takes off you leave all the cares in the world behind ... we love the old bird."
Mr Farinon expressed similar sentiments, saying: "You have so much time to yourself ... it flies slowly and low and you get spectacular views of everything."
The aircraft also consisted of a "penthouse" with two larger "bubbles" that were used for viewing. These "bubbles" were actually mounted with gun turrets when the army used the aircraft before it changed hands. Mr Otterson and Mr Farinon purchased the aircraft in Darwin five years before for $40,000. They flew it back to the US for refurbishing.
Mr Otterson stated the travelling party and their "old bird" received a great reception everywhere they landed. The aircraft also had a dining cabin where the party of five could "read or write, play dominoes or solitaire".
The aircraft was equipped with an Omega navigation system and the two pilots had landed it on lakes in Alaska and Canada but they explicitly kept it out of saltwater. The aircraft would cruise at an average of 110 or 120 knots.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.