Raiders' Origin relevance fades but greats predict 'exciting times' ahead

This State of Origin series is shaping up to have the least representation of Raiders players in nearly a decade, but two league greats are adamant the Green Machine will rise again.
With Hudson Young dropped by the Blues after game one and no Queensland Raiders on the Maroons radar in this series, Canberra's Origin relevance hasn't been this low since 2015 when Josh Papali'i had his lone appearance in that year's decider.
Young's omission means Wednesday night's clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will also be the first match since the Origin series finale in 2016 not to feature a single Raiders player.
Raiders legends Mal Meninga and Laurie Daley played at a time when Canberra boasted a golden generation littered with State of Origin icons.
The 1990s saw Daley, Meninga, Ricky Stuart, David Furner, Brett Mullins, Jason Croker, Steve Walters, Ken Nagas, Gary Belcher, Bradley Clyde, Gary Coyne and Glenn Lazarus among those Raiders that proudly represented their state on the Origin stage.
But Origin hasn't been as stacked with Raiders since, and this NRL season is shaping up to be a rough one with a changing of the guard, the exit of big-name stars and a mass injection of youth.
The Raiders legends vehemently believe the team can return to being Origin-relevant in the near future though.
"The fans have just got to stay patient," Daley told The Canberra Times.
"You can't change the course they're on. The club has made a decision to invest in young guys and that's how they'll get success.
"It's not going to happen straight away. They've got to trust, believe and eventually they'll be better. Most definitely they can get back [to Origin relevance].
"It's going to be an up and down rest of the year, but they've got some young blokes that can potentially play rep footy going forward.
"Hudson has got to keep working hard too, but I'm sure some of the other guys can force their way into rep teams in the future."
The Raiders have been snapping up a large group of junior Origin stars like Ethan Strange and Chevy Stewart, and more recently signed Ethan Sanders, Myles Martin and Savelio Tamale.
Meninga, an Origin superstar with 33 Maroons caps, agreed with Daley, and backed his former Canberra teammate Stuart as the right man to guide the next generation of Raiders stars.
"Teams go through eras and it just so happens Penrith are the dominant team at the moment, and that comes off the back of club success," Meninga said.
"I see the talent Ricky has got in his footy team and the kids coming through the club. I think there's some exciting times not too far away."
Meninga and Daley revisited the MCG before kick-off on Wednesday to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Origin's debut at the historic Melbourne venue, and recreated the match program image with a tram and AFL legend Dermott Brereton.
For Meninga it wasn't a happy hunting ground, with the Maroons defeated in game two 14-0 - despite many Victorian neutrals adopting the sunshine state - and the Queenslanders went on to lose the 1994 series.
Like in 1994, the 2024 Blues are coming off a loss in game one and head to Melbourne needing a win to keep the series alive.
It's the exact scenario that makes Daley believe the Blues can come out on top come Wednesday.
"NSW will win on the back of being more desperate," the former Blues coach and 23-game Origin player said.
"They're not going to Brisbane, they're at the MCG which is a neutral venue.
"Our team look like a better attacking team than in game one and if they have the same commitment they had in the opener, I think they'll be more hungry than Queensland.
"Queensland know in the back of their minds they've got a game in Brisbane if Melbourne doesn't go to plan.
"You only have to be one or two percent off against a desperate footy team, and you'll get beaten."
History is certainly on NSW's side, with the Blues winning four of the five Origin games played at the MCG.
The last time Queensland were triumphant at the ground was back in 1995.
The Blues made a handful of changes following their 38-10 opening loss, with Young, halfback Nicho Hynes and fullback James Tedesco dropped completely from coach Michael Maguire's 20-man squad.
Cameron McInnes shifted to the extended bench, Parramatta's Mitchell Moses will start at halfback, Dylan Edwards at fullback, Cameron Murray at lock and Latrell Mitchell to play in the centres.
Wednesday, June 26: NSW Blues v Queensland Maroons at Melbourne Cricket Ground, 8.05pm.
NSW Blues squad: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Brian To'o, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Zac Lomax, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Jake Trbojevic (c), 9. Reece Robson, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Liam Martin, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Isaah Yeo, 16. Haumole Olakau'atu, 17. Spencer Leniu. Reserves: 18. Mitchell Barnett, 19. Cameron McInnes, 20. Luke Keary.
QLD Maroons squad: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Tom Dearden, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Reuben Cotter, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Jaydn Su'A, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. Harry Grant, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. Felise Kaufusi, 17. Kurt Capewell. Reserves: 18. Dane Gagai, 19. Heilum Luki, 20. Trent Loiero.
