Part of the skills shortage is the making of employers

The persistent shortage of skilled labour across various industries is a significant challenge for many employers.
This shortage partly stems from our failure to recognise and harness the diverse skills and perspectives that individuals from varied backgrounds can contribute.
The modern workplace appears to embrace diversity in all its forms - including cultural backgrounds, experiences, perspectives, abilities, gender identities, sexual orientations, ages, socioeconomic statuses, working styles and educational backgrounds.
Yet scratch the surface and you will quickly discover that persistent biases and systemic barriers continue to result in us overlooking the skills and talents of those who might not fit the traditional profile of an ideal job candidate but whose diverse experiences can enrich a team.
We have created barriers - or "ceilings" - that hinder the full inclusion and career advancement of those from diverse backgrounds.
Each ceiling represents a distinct set of challenges that these individuals encounter while seeking employment or advancing their careers, highlighting systemic barriers which need to be addressed.
Consider the variety of ceilings that symbolise barriers to career advancement across different demographics.
The "grey ceiling" refers to the challenges and biases that can prevent older employees from advancing in their careers or being hired for new positions, despite their experience and qualifications.
There is also the well-known "glass ceiling", which impedes women from reaching senior positions despite their qualifications and achievements.
Women also face the "brass ceiling" in male-dominated fields such as the military and construction, where cultural biases and a lack of mentorship can create a hostile work environment.
Conversely, the "velvet ceiling" affects men in female-dominated sectors like nursing, where stereotypes and social stigmas can lead to isolation and hinder career progression.
Other ceilings complicate the employment landscape even further.
The "stained-glass ceiling" refers to obstacles faced by LGBTQ+ individuals, the "bamboo ceiling" highlights barriers for Asian individuals, the "concrete ceiling" describes challenges for individuals with disabilities and the "quartz ceiling" refers to hurdles for individuals from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.
There is also the "paper ceiling" for non-degree holders, the "iron ceiling" for individuals with criminal records and the "silicon ceiling" for non-technical professionals in the technology sector.
Each of these represents distinct challenges in the employment landscape and underscores the need for more inclusive and equitable workplace policies.
Some barriers do not have a label but nonetheless obstruct individuals from progressing in their careers and being considered for vacant positions.
For instance, Indigenous Australians often face a complex blend of cultural misunderstandings, systemic discrimination and limited access to resources that can severely restrict their career opportunities.
Regardless of whether the ceiling, obstruction or blockade has a name, individuals and groups face challenges in achieving career advancement and equitable opportunities in the workforce.
Removing the barriers to access these underutilised talent pools and fill vacancies will require us to radically rethink our approach to diversity.
Collective efforts are needed to build workplaces where diversity is not just accepted but expected and celebrated.
It is time to turn these employment barriers into breakthroughs.
Success hinges on creating a workplace where every individual, regardless of their background or identity, has equal access to opportunities and feels valued and supported in their career journey.
This not only empowers employees but enables employers to fill their vacant positions successfully and effectively.
