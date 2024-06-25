Motorbike theft climbs in Canberra, police recommend disc brake locks

Police are urging motorcycle owners to take extra steps to secure their vehicles after the number of bikes reported stolen this year showed no sign of slowing down.
ACT Policing said they had received 90 complaints as of June 2024 compared to 189 complaints in all of 2023.
They also said that number was far lower in 2022 with only 98 motorcycles reported stolen.
In a public appeal, superintendent of Road and Proactive Policing, Brian Diplock, said owners could prevent theft by parking in a secure garage, attaching bikes to poles or fitting disc locks.
"Motorcycles are also easier to conceal in garages or on properties which makes them harder for police to locate and return to their owners," he said.
"Stolen cars are twice as likely to be recovered than stolen motorbikes."
Supt. Diplock said bikes were often easier to steal because most did not have anti-theft devices like immobilisers in cars.
"To better protect your bike, park it in a secure garage where possible. If not, attach it to an immovable object such as a pole," he said.
He suggested disc locks for bikes that cannot be attached to a pole or parked in a secure garage.
"Some motorcycles can be hotwired, bypassing the need to steal the key. A disc brake lock is a deterrent to would-be-thieves because even if they do hotwire the vehicle, they can't ride off with it," Supt. Diplock said.
When reporting a stolen bike, ACT Policing said people would need to provide a copy of its registration, vehicle identification number, and a photo or description of the bike.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.