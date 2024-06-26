The Canberra Times
What next for Julian Assange? The answer is easy as ABC

By Letters to the Editor
June 27 2024 - 5:30am
Many readers and ABC viewers will see the release of Julian Assange as a victory for human rights and journalistic freedom, and it probably is, but isn't it also a continuation of the old British policy of transporting convicted felons and other politically undesirable people to Australia for seven years or for life?

