Ever been ditched by a friend for their new love interest?

This is gonna strike a nerve with some of y'all, we know. We all have a friend (or perhaps have been the friend) who completely throws themselves into the deep end whenever they enter a relationship. As they focus all of their energy on spinning the plates of their romance, their other plates occupied by family and friends become neglected and come crashing to the floor.
One unanswered text message and bailed-on plan at a time, the friendship grows distant and eventually flatlines. That's until cracks start to form in their relationship. They sheepishly return from the Bermuda Triangle that was their dating life to seek your sage advice, a shoulder to cry on or a girls' night out.
We've both been the discarded friend in this situation and it sucks. You feel taken for granted, unappreciated and tossed aside. So when your friend does come crawling back, it can be tempting to roll your eyes. While justified, this probably isn't the kindest or most mature action plan.
It's also good to do some self-reflection here. Is your friend really spending all of their time with their significant other, or are you just used to them spending all of their time with you?
It's only natural for our investment in particular friendships to change over time. Mathematically speaking, we only have 24 hours in every day so our time with friends will automatically diminish when we enter a relationship. It's also pretty natural for most of us to invest more of our time, emotions and energy into romantic connections than platonic ones. Of course, this isn't an excuse to completely ditch your friends when someone enters your life. However, we're the first to admit that we've experienced irrational jealousy or annoyance when our bestie starts spending more time with their partner. Like, what do you mean I'm not the only person in your life?
I was so naive when I met my first boyfriend, I allowed myself to be consumed by the relationship and had to reconnect with a lot of old friends I had lost once we broke up.
I promised in my next relationship I would remember that, and ensure that my future partner and I would make time to do things on our own with our friends.
If you've taken a moment to assess the situation and still feel like you're genuinely being neglected by your friend, there are a few things you can do.
In our experience, we've found that friends rarely address this problem head-on. Instead, as their loved-up pal flakes on plans or grows more distant, the other friend just cops it on the chin. At best, they might fling a couple of passive-aggressive comments their way and stop extending so many social invitations. We've definitely done this and completely understand why it feels justified. If your friend never makes the effort to stay in touch or constantly dips out on plans because they're busy with their new flame, why would you want to bother inviting them? Sadly, we've also learned the hard way that palming your friend off without explanation doesn't help either of you.
Feeling like you're losing a friend is a crushing form of heartbreak in itself. So it's completely valid if you're in your feels and worry the friendship is slipping away. Instead of sending the 'k' text back when they say they can't make drinks on Friday, it's better to actually talk to your friend. This doesn't have to be a confrontation; it's best approached gently and from a place of understanding. Like all difficult conversations, this is one that should be done in person or over the phone if possible to avoid the misunderstanding of tone that's common over text or DM.
If you're feeling fired up, don't bring it up in the moment. Instead, give yourself a minute (even better, sleep on it) and broach the conversation when you're feeling calmer. Explain to your friend that you miss them and feel like you haven't spent as much time with them since they entered the relationship. You can empathise with them and explain that you're happy for them (if you genuinely are), but be clear that you'd really like to spend more time with them.
To keep you both accountable, give yourselves a cute little goal to spend time together at least once a month (or however often you'd like, it's up to you!). For example, you could reserve every third Sunday morning of the month for grabbing coffee and going for a walk together. We're also big fans of habit stacking: ticking off errands while having social time.
For example, you could go to a market every weekend to pick up your fresh produce together or join the same gym so you can talk shit while getting fit. Whatever you decide, it's going to be more productive for your friendship than avoiding the situation and letting the problem snowball. This is also a good time to bring up any faults of your own, such as distancing yourself from the friendship out of spite or frustration. That way you're owning up to your part in what has happened, and your friend won't feel completely attacked.
You should also prepare yourself. It's very unlikely that your friend will smile and say 'Thanks for pointing out that I've been such a dud friend lately!' They'll probably get a little defensive or feel embarrassed or hurt. That's why packing this message in a shit sandwich, including your own shortcomings and a solution, can come in handy.
What happens if you haven't had this conversation, and your friend's relationship has blown up in their face and they've reached out to you for help? Consider the timing: if your friend is in the midst of heartbreak it probably isn't the best time to say 'I told you so' or point out that they haven't been a stand-up friend of late. If you care about your friend, put your pride aside and be there for them. Not only does your friend need you right now, but it's also a good opportunity to repair your bond. Invite them for a sleepover to watch cheesy movies and cry on the couch together. Encourage them to join in on group activities with other friends. Send them texts or give them a buzz if you haven't heard from them in a few days.
Once the wounds aren't so raw, you can say that you've really enjoyed spending more time with them lately. You can use that to springboard into explaining that you had been feeling a little neglected when they were dating their ex. Since the relationship is over now, it might be tempting to sweep the issue under the rug and pick up the friendship as normal. But it's important to share how you're feeling, not only to get things off your chest but also to give your friend some perspective before they enter their next relationship. By being honest, fingers crossed they'll be conscious of that and make more of an attempt to balance their friendships and romantic relationships in future.
