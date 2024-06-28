The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Ever been ditched by a friend for their new love interest?

By Alexandra Hourigan and Sally McMullen
June 29 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This is gonna strike a nerve with some of y'all, we know. We all have a friend (or perhaps have been the friend) who completely throws themselves into the deep end whenever they enter a relationship. As they focus all of their energy on spinning the plates of their romance, their other plates occupied by family and friends become neglected and come crashing to the floor.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Canberra Times app browse

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.