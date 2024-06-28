Ever been ditched by a friend for their new love interest?

What happens if you haven't had this conversation, and your friend's relationship has blown up in their face and they've reached out to you for help? Consider the timing: if your friend is in the midst of heartbreak it probably isn't the best time to say 'I told you so' or point out that they haven't been a stand-up friend of late. If you care about your friend, put your pride aside and be there for them. Not only does your friend need you right now, but it's also a good opportunity to repair your bond. Invite them for a sleepover to watch cheesy movies and cry on the couch together. Encourage them to join in on group activities with other friends. Send them texts or give them a buzz if you haven't heard from them in a few days.