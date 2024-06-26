Assange not the first to suffer pursuing truth

"Right on, John," writes David. "The whole issue needs to be looked at through a new, clear lens. Got that? New, clear. Dutton's 'details later' insistence that we just trust him on this is the height of chutzpah. His exploitation of this matter to frighten people away from support for the far cheaper, faster, cleaner, safer and proven renewables sector is despicable. Problem is, negativity works, as we have seen again and again. Albo's and Bowen's salesmanship is weak, even in the face of a political gnome like Ted O'Brien. My hopes are not high."