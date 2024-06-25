What is new in your neighbourhood under the ACT budget?

The 2024-25 ACT Budget on Tuesday night announced billions of dollars will be spent in the next 12 months to help improve Canberrans' health, education and safety.
But how much of it is new infrastructure? Tangible things you can use? And when are some of these projects due to be completed?
Here's a helpful break down of the visible change you can expect to see in your region, as laid out in the latest budget.
The budget has committed upgrades at ACT Libraries by adding new portable phone chargers, more power boards, charging stations and improving building security.
New public toilets will be built at Evatt Shops, Ruth Park Playground in Coombs, near Bizant Street near Yerrabi Pond in Amaroo and an upgraded toilet at Mawson Shops.
Yarralumla Nursery is getting $208K for improvements to be made by June 2025.
The government also announced a new Community Services Hub in Woden to replace the existing four buildings run by Woden Community Service.
Funding has also been allocated for a new grandstand Manuka Oval.
A new New Materials Recovery Facility will be built near where the Hume facility was located before it burnt down in 2022. About $4.7 million was allotted this year for the project which is scheduled to ready by February 2027.
Public Housing
About $50.9 million has been committed to building new social and public housing for Canberrans by June 2025.
The government also allocated a $5.6 million towards repairs and maintenance of public housing infrastructure this year, which is part of a $51.1 million for the next four years.
About $6.6 million will also be spent this year improving the energy efficiency of Canberra's existing public housing properties.
Other upgrades
The government allotted $200K in funding - over two years - for a bus transitway feasibility study to research improvements in services between Belconnen and the Canberra's CBD.
The 2.4km long southern section of Athllon Drive, between Sulwood Drive and Drakeford Drive, will soon begin duplication. The latest budget has allocated about 1.3 million towards the project to alleviate bottlenecks on the busy arterial road.
Sulwood Drive is also getting a new 4km long and 3m wide shared path.
Improvements worth $250K were announced for roads, and paths used by pedestrians, cyclists and scooters in Gungahlin. This includes better line markings and more lighting.
All three projects are due to be completed in June 2026, with funding matched by the federal government.
The government announced about $400K for improving security at public transport interchanges by this time next year.
The public health system has received the biggest funding commitment in this year's budget, of about $2.6 billion.
The government also announced funding for three new health centres in Canberra, in, Lanyon, the inner South and Casey.
Money will also be spent on planning another centre in West Belconnen. Projects have a due date of June 2028.
About 1.4 million was announced for new works at the northside hospital and upgrading health infrastructure at North Canberra Hospital.
Roofs of public schools will be replaced after the government committed about $1.9 million out of the $7.7 million required to finish the upgrades by June 2027.
Dickson College is reportedly announced to be one these schools.
The gymnasium at Lyneham High School will be refurbished after receiving a $2.2 million boost in this year's budget. The upgrade is due to be completed by June 2026.
Additionally, more construction funding was announced for Majura Primary School but funding will only be allotted in the 2026-2027 financial year.
The government has said it will spend about $3.8 million over the next two years to improve safety and infrastructure at the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve and the adjacent Woods Reserve/Gibraltar Falls precinct.
About $1.3 million has also been allotted to reducing risk of Bushfires. Additionally, $1.8 has been allotted to provide reforms within ACT Heritage, and for a database and website as well.
Both these upgrades are scheduled to be completed by this time next year.
The ACT government will be spending $4.4 million to about upgrade Emergency Services Infrastructure by June 2025.
This involves installing exhaust fans at certain Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service sites to maintain the health and safety of the Emergency Services Agency workforce and the community.
All Emergency Service Agency (ESA) sites and 11 State Emergency Service (SES) and Rural Fire Service (RFS) sites will also undergo atmospheric testing for Diesel Particulate Matter.
Critical infrastructure at the City Police Station and the Winchester Police Centre will be upgraded to "meet operational needs and obligations under the Work Health and Safety Act and Regulations".
*This break down includes new works, newly announced projects and excludes majority of the works already in progress.
