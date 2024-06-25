Raiders name NRL debutant and trio dropped as exit rumours slammed

Young Canberra Raiders forward Jordan Martin is set to make his NRL debut in Melbourne against the Storm, with hooker Tom Starling and winger Albert Hopoate returning to first grade this weekend.
Coach Ricky Stuart dropped Emre Guler from the bench and greenlit 24-year-old development squad member Martin in his place.
Martin suffered an ACL injury last year in NSW Cup, but in just four games in reserves this season he's scored two tries off the bench.
Nick Cotric is expected to miss one week with a "minor ankle injury" sustained in Canberra's heavy defeat to the Tigers, leading to Hopoate getting a call-up.
There were fears for Kiwi international Matt Timoko as he appeared to dislocate his shoulder in the Tigers clash, but he was named in the centres for round 17.
The last change from last week's squad was Starling coming back after recovering from a concussion in round 15, meaning Zac Woolford will return to Cup footy.
The Green Machine will be hungry to bounce back to form on Saturday night and might even be feeling confident having won five of their last six games against the Storm at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
Amid a form slump, adding pressure on the Raiders are persistent rumours about players seeking an exit.
Signed until the end of 2027, Corey Horsburgh's management shut down recent media coverage claiming the Maroons rookie was unhappy being at the Raiders, but acknowledged it had been a "frustrating" season thus far.
Horsburgh's start to the year was stalled by injury and suspension, and after just two games he was again sidelined following round five with a groin issue which has also ruled him out of Origin contention.
The Raiders have been waiting to get Horsburgh fully fit and the plan is to ease him into playing via NSW Cup before a return to first grade.
It was a bout of the flu that kept him out of Cup action last weekend but he's expected to play second grade against the Warriors on Saturday.
"He wants to play football. It's his life. He's just had a bad run with injury, but they need him on the field," his manager told The Canberra Times.
Cotric meanwhile, is in his last year of his Raiders contract and this week was linked to a three-year deal with French club Catalans Dragons.
The Raiders had offered a two-year extension to Cotric, however when negotiations stalled the club pulled the deal with the intent to revisit the matter at a later date.
Off-contract Canberra skipper Elliott Whitehead is also reportedly set for a move to Europe, with Catalans and Hull showing interest. That's despite last year vowing he had "no intention of going anywhere else" after the Raiders, even contemplating retirement and a coaching role.
Guler was the latest Raider to make rugby league headlines after reports he has asked the club for a release on compassionate grounds. Guler only re-signed last year to remain in Canberra until the end of 2025.
NRL ROUND 17
Saturday: Melbourne Storm v Canberra Raiders at Melbourne, 7.30pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi 15. Ata Mariota 16. Trey Mooney 17. Jordan Martin. Reserves: 18. Simi Sasagi, 19. Zac Woolford, 20. Adam Cook, 21. James Schiller, 22. Emre Guler.
Storm squad: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. William Warbrick, 3. Grant Anderson, 4. Jack Howarth, 5. Xavier Coates, 6. Tyran Wishart, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Tui Kamikamica, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Josh King, 11. Shawn Blore, 12. Eliesa Katoa, 13. Trent Loiero. Interchange: 14. Christian Welch, 15. Bronson Garlick, 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 17. Joe Chan. Reserves: 18. Reimis Smith, 19. Dean Ieremia 20. Alec MacDonald 21. Kane Bradley 22. Sualauvi Faalogo 23. Chris Lewis.
