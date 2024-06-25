The Canberra Times
'First video goes out at 11pm': Man accused of blackmailing ex


By Tim Piccione
June 26 2024 - 5:30am
A man has been accused of blackmailing his ex-partner by threatening to publish his intimate videos to work, family and friends amid dozens of protection order breaches.

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

