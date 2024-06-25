'First video goes out at 11pm': Man accused of blackmailing ex

A man has been accused of blackmailing his ex-partner by threatening to publish his intimate videos to work, family and friends amid dozens of protection order breaches.
"Think I'm joking, I'm not. If my bond money is not in my bank account in the next few hours they are getting sent out," the accused man texted.
"First video goes out at 11pm, then more every hour after that."
The 46-year-old man, who is not named to protect the alleged victim's identity, was refused bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He indicated but did not formally enter guilty pleas to more than 60 family violence-related charges, including more than 40 counts of contravening a family violence order.
He also indicated admissions to charges of using a carriage service to harass and non-consensual distribution of intimate images.
The man is yet to enter or indicate pleas to two blackmail charges.
"You have 24 hours c--- to return my things vacuum, my bond or sending a very hard guy around to your mum's to watch your movements and let's see who gets hurt," he messaged his partner on another occasion.
Police documents previously tendered to the court detail the alleged offending, said to have taken place between September and November last year when a family violence order was in place.
During that time, man is accused of sending 1299 messages and 81 images or videos, many sexual in nature and of the alleged victim, as well as making 115 calls, to his former long-term partner.
The court heard this all occurred during a relapse into drug use.
A prosecutor who opposed the bail application said the alleged offender had also breached bail and parole conditions.
Other messages included the accused man telling the alleged victim he would share his details, including his "mum's address", with angry former partners.
"Breach me on this mother f---er. Good luck," one message said.
"Just watch yourself coming and going someone may be just around the corner ... Gay marfia (sic) are watching."
Legal Aid lawyer Giordano Borzuola said the complainant, who was present in court on Tuesday, was supportive of the bail application but only if the accused man did not use drugs.
"There are no other chances after this," Mr Borzuola said.
Magistrate Jane Campbell ultimately denied the accused man's bail application, citing his 20-year criminal history and "complete disregard" for multiple different court orders.
She said the man had served terms of imprisonment for offending against the same ex-partner.
"I am not convinced in any way that [the alleged offender] would comply with any bail conditions," Ms Campbell said.
The man was quickly shut down when he realised his bid for conditional release was going to fail and he attempted to speak up on the audio-visual link from Canberra's jail.
He is set to return to court next month.
